Statewide partnership focuses on wetland conservation

SHERIDAN — Three Wyoming wildlife organizations are partnering to preserve and develop the state’s wetlands, which are crucial to both the state’s water supply and its wildlife habitats.

The partnership, which has been awarded a federal Environmental Protection Agency Wetland Program Development grant for fall 2018, consists of Wyoming Game and Fish, Ducks Unlimited — a national nonprofit dedicated to wetland preservation — and the Wyoming Bird Habitat Conservation. The partnership will focus on projects that improve wetlands as sustainable habitats while also addressing problems like drought and water quality.

Because state wetlands serve a variety of purposes, the three agencies will take an intersectional approach to their conservation efforts. For instance, they will aim to integrate landscape resiliency and watershed projects into their conservation efforts to maximize both the resources available for wetland projects and the utility of those lands.

“This effort is a great example of adaptive management and out of the box thinking that results in proactive conservation,” said Game and Fish statewide terrestrial habitat manager Ian Tator.

“Wyoming partners have long identified a gap in wetland capacity and collectively worked to develop a solution.”

The agencies are currently looking to hire a full-time wetlands specialist, whose salary will come from the federal grant money the partnership received. That role will be responsible for working with the various agencies to develop a statewide wetland program plan for the state.

Ducks Unlimited, which has a wealth of organizational experience managing wetlands, will also play a key role in guiding conservation projects. For its part, Wyoming Game and Fish will work to educate land managers about wetland conservation and build a statewide network of organizations that can assist in implementing a statewide plan.

Martin Grenier, the Ducks Unlimited manager of conservation programs in Colorado and Wyoming, said the program’s success will rely on blending the capabilities of all of the organizations involved to create a comprehensive statewide plan.

“The key to this endeavor is recognizing and leveraging the strengths of each organization in a manner that facilitates the partnership’s ability to address a major gap in capacity in Wyoming,” Grenier said.

The state has already made significant investments in assessing its wetlands, but the implementation of the recommendations stemming from those assessments has been limited. According to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, arid conditions have led to a loss of nearly one-third of the state’s wetland habitat. That loss has hurt water storage and quality in the state and has also been a significant blow to birds and wildlife that depend on wetland habitats.

The latest partnership hopes to lead efforts to address one of the state’s crucial needs.