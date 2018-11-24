Bighorn National Forest officials issue reminders for snowmobilers

SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest officials would like to remind everyone that snowmobiling doesn’t begin until Nov. 16 and there should be 6 inches of snow on the ground.

Forest Service regulations prohibit over-snow travel in areas with less than 6 inches of snow. Fall and spring are vulnerable times for roads and trails and resource damage can occur easily. Damage to vegetation and and soils can take decades to recover. This snow depth protects your machine as well as the natural features of the land.

People caught snowmobiling off-road and damaging soil or exposed vegetation are subject to citations.

Not all areas of the national forest are open to snowmobiles. The Cloud Peak Wilderness, downhill ski areas, cross-country ski trails, the Medicine Wheel Snowmobile Restriction Area and wildlife area closures are off limits to snowmobiles.

Wyoming law requires that all snowmobiles must have either a current Wyoming resident or nonresident user fee decal prominently displayed on the outside of each snowmobile. These decals are available at many locations throughout the state.

Officials also ask that those who recreate in the Bighorns follow the following safety guidelines to ensure an enjoyable winter experience in the outdoors:

• Be prepared for the worst by carrying extra food and water, warm, dry clothing and making sure your vehicle is equipped for winter travel.

• Check the weather forecast and road conditions.

• Be aware of your surroundings.

• Don’t ride, ski or snowshoe alone.

• Let someone know where you’re going and when you expect to return.

• Most areas of the forest are outside cellphone coverage, so don’t rely on a cell phone for communication.

• Carry a SPOT device.

• Snowmobilers, snowshoers and skiers should carry an avalanche beacon, a shovel and a probing pole.

• Carry a GPS unit and a map.

• Snowmobilers should carry tools and an extra clutch belt.

• If visibility is poor, don’t go. If visibility deteriorates, stay put until conditions improve or proceed with extra caution.

For more information about forest conditions, contact the Powder River Ranger District in Buffalo at (307) 684-7806, the Medicine Wheel Ranger District in Greybull at (307) 765-4435 or the Tongue Ranger District in Sheridan at (307) 674-2600.