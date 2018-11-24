The challenge of holiday challenges

“On your marks, get set…go!”

Several years ago, on a chilly Thanksgiving morning, I began my first Runner’s World Run Streak with a turkey trot in New Paltz, a small town in upstate New York.

The rules were simple: Run at least 1 mile per day, every day, starting on Thanksgiving and ending on New Year’s Day. Even if I got sick or was traveling, I figured, I could still slog through 10 minutes.

And so I did. For about five weeks, I ran every day. And, yes, I gave in to the 1-mile minimum more than once, including a treacherous jog through a blizzard on Christmas Eve and a memorable sprint through Denver International Airport after a day of layovers (believe it or not, veteran runners have mapped out the mileage through most U.S. airports).

The streak ended with a midnight race through Central Park at midnight Jan. 1. Fireworks exploded as we whooped and welcomed the new year.

Epic.

I resumed the streak every holiday season with success until last year, when, on Christmas Eve, I quit.

I had been gearing up for another sprint through DIA when I had a serendipitous encounter with my longtime best friend, Kimberly Patton, a Sheridanite who lives in South Korea. All thoughts of maintaining the streak left my mind until around 11:30 p.m., when my husband and I were pulling our luggage up the steps of our brownstone apartment.

I decided, without drama, to get in my PJs, brush my teeth and go to bed. Yes, I could have jogged a slow and easy 10 minutes in the snowy Brooklyn night, but you know what? I just didn’t want to. The circumstances were special, and the pause didn’t feel like a big deal. But the next day, I skipped again. The streak was broken, after all. I didn’t run again for nearly three weeks.

Holiday challenges are all about staying motivated during an otherwise delicious and difficult time, from rich food and flowing drinks to freezing mornings and early darkness. Many of us need concrete goals that are outlined by a third party and supported by participating friends, family or coworkers.

If you don’t have those comrades, the commitment can be tough — especially for a streak. Loosen your resolve for one day, and it’s easy to feel that you’ve failed, full stop. If you don’t shift your perspective, those habits you’ve created come to an end.

Earlier this week, I was trying to decide if I wanted to embark on the run streak again. So, I chatted with friends and family about similar challenges they’ve undergone.

That’s how I heard about a particular holiday challenge organized by local organizations, including Sheridan County School District 2 and Sheridan Memorial Hospital. “Maintain, Don’t Gain” is a weight maintenance challenge that runs from November through the New Year celebrations.

“The goal is to encourage people to eat reasonably and be aware that overeating over the holidays leads to incremental weight gain, which leads to obesity and its significant health impacts,” my dad told me. A longtime hospital team member, he learned about the program from Sandy Fuller, SMH’s wellness manager, who he said has done great work to incentivize the hospital’s many employees to maintain healthy habits.

Before you gulp at the idea of your coworkers seeing you on a scale, don’t worry: Privacy is protected. At the school district, everyone starts at “0” – their secret current weight – and then either adds or subtracts “1” each week, depending on if they have gained or lost weight.

“It’s great to be encouraged by a team,” explained my friend Melissa Suchor, a fourth-grade teacher at Meadowlark Elementary School. “Our ‘Maintain, Don’t Gain’ challenge allows anonymity and eliminates judgement but gives me enough positive peer pressure to avoid the seventh piece of pie.”

Inspired, I decided to jump back into my run streak on Thanksgiving. But this year, I am taking a note from the local challenges. I am not undergoing this alone: A friend is joining me. She has her own goals, but we share a log in which we rejoice in our triumphs and commiserate in our struggles.

And so far, so good. I have run the two days since Thursday’s turkey trot around Kendrick Park and hope to keep going until Jan. 1. With my hometown support, I think I can make it to New Year’s Day. Let’s do this, holiday season!