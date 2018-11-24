Wrapping up Thanksgiving, heading on to Christmas

I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving with your families and friends! The holiday season is here and the Christmas Stroll is the official kickoff to the downtown festivities. Today, we celebrate the first annual Small Business Saturday by supporting our local small businesses.

The downtown historic district is expected to thrive on the government-recognized holiday. This is the first year that the Downtown Sheridan Association has adopted this initiative and hopes to grow the Small Business Saturday next year.

This year the Promotions Committee agreed to rebrand the “Men’s Night” promotion and instead call it “Wrap Up The Season” for the last-minute shoppers. This is a family-friendly event that will be held on Thursday, Dec. 20, from 5-8 p.m. There will be a list of participating business on our website and social media. We are also excited to announce that we will have a “Wrapping Station” located at 129 N. Main St. Henry A. Coffeen School students will be manning the station as they are raising funds to go to Yellowstone National Park next year. Please come support our local businesses.

The Design Committee hosted Preserving the Character of Your Community: Historic Preservation workshops earlier this month. The two workshops were presented by the Alliance for Historic Wyoming. The workshop covered the reasons why we preserve older buildings; our community identity, the beauty, architecture and workmanship. The community buildings that have been restored successfully are: Sheridan County Courthouse, Black Tooth Brewing Co., Wyoming Cattle & Creek Company, Historic Sheridan Inn, Frackelton’s, Montgomery building and the JCPenney building. Preservation doesn’t just happen, it takes many people to get it done.

Our next big event will be our annual Wine Fest, so mark your calendars for March 1 at the Elks Lodge. Tickets will go on sale on Dec. 4 and will be available to purchase on our website at downtownsheridan.org. We greatly appreciate all of our sponsors and members for their continued support. If you would like to be a sponsor, please contact the office at (307) 672-8881.

Zoila Perry is the executive director of the Downtown Sheridan Association.