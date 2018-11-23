Legislators, SCSD2 officials discuss issues

SHERIDAN — Local educators and legislators met for about 90 minutes Monday night to discuss local, statewide and national issues at a roundtable hosted by the Sheridan County School District 2 board of trustees.

Five state legislators were present: Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester; Rep. Mark Kinner; R-Sheridan; Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan; Rep. Richard Tass, R-Buffalo; and Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Ranchester. SCSD2 personnel included seven board members, superintendent Craig Dougherty and assistant superintendents Mitch Craft and Scutt Stults.

Local issues

Dougherty gave opening remarks for about 15 minutes. He went through the school district’s “proven track record” of quality education that is based on the professional learning communities model. He also mentioning recent successful scores on state and national assessments.

“We should be the epicenter of educational excellence,” Dougherty said. “There’s no reason not to be. Sheridan teachers provide that.”

He said principals are critical to having a successful school.

“Ask our teachers if they’re able to slack at all,” Dougherty said. “I can tell you, to a T, not one group is going to say that … This is how you live. This is how you get up in the morning. It’s how you eat and sleep. Sometimes not much sleep, but you get it done. That’s who we are.”

Kinskey asked about progress on a new elementary school.

Dougherty said the school district isn’t yet ready for Phase I and is probably about five years away from a new elementary school being fully constructed.

Kinskey said a school might need to be finished earlier than that due to a population increase, especially with new businesses moving to the area.

“You can go up and down Main Street, and you see all kinds of new people and all kinds of babies in all kinds of strollers,” Kinskey said. “I don’t think we have a real clear idea what’s coming at us yet. I think we’re going to need an elementary school a lot sooner than you think.”

Later, Craft talked about the school district’s computer science initiatives. He said 30 teachers in the school district are currently going through training. Craft also said the state is developing a digital education network for smaller schools to access online classes at larger schools.

SCSD2 board member Tony Wendtland noted that the school district’s partnership with Sheridan College plays a key factor. He also said viewing computer science as a K-14 initiative is key, rather than every school trying to do it on their own.

State funding for education

Wendtland asked Kinskey about education funding, expressing concern that future legislation could potentially negatively impact SCSD2.

Kinskey responded that he has not taken a firm position on education funding for the legislative session beginning in February 2019.

“The debate is about a rate of increase, and we’ve got people who say when you reduce the rate of increase, it’s a cut,” Kinskey said. “What we’ve been talking about is reducing the amount of increase. That’s not a budget cut … The focus, I think now, is not on cutting. It’s on controlling the rate of increase. If we control the rate of increase, we can eventually grow our way out of the problem.”

Kinskey also said dialogue needs to improve around the state between educators and lawmakers.

“The education community comes in and says, ‘More, more, more, more,’” Kinskey said. “… (They don’t) want to talk about effectiveness, and if you start talking about effectiveness, they tell you you’re against the kids and against the teachers.”

Biteman also said the state’s education funding model frustrates him at times.

“[SCSD2 is] going above and beyond, and I wish we could do more for the excellence,” Biteman said. “… Part of my experience the last two years was the jealousy of you guys. I’m serious. It’s kind of an ego thing for some of these other schools.”

Kinskey shared a similar sentiment.

“We have spent so much money on education, and some districts are as ineffective now as when they had a lot less money,” Kinskey said. “Somehow, you’ve got to get the education community to make a commitment statewide — the same kind of commitment this district has made — and most of them don’t want to hear it.”

With that in mind, Dougherty asked legislators to think of creative ways to spread SCSD2’s collaborative education system without interfering with the state constitution.

“If you’re an innovative person, I think the state’s better for that,” Dougherty said. “ … We are in deep crap if we don’t create some model that’s going to innovate things.”

Wendtland expanded on a similar topic.

“Education is a priority in the state of Wyoming,” Wendtland said. “That’s the bottom line, so the issue isn’t whether that’s wrong. That’s in the the constitution. The issue is how are you going to really do that and fix this.”

Dougherty said SCSD2 will never join other school districts in a lawsuit against the state because he has no issue with the education funding model.

He said some educators around the state are unwilling to change because they fear for their jobs.

“They should not be in education,” Dougherty said. “That’s what they’re afraid of: ‘I’m making all this money as an administrator and I’m worried that the jig is up.’ That should happen, because they’re hurting our kids and they’re hurting our state’s economy.”

The various discussions set the groundwork for dialogue going forward between local educators and legislators on several notable issues.