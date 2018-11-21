Grandparents cope with parenting grandchildren

For Frances and Mark Smith, the option to place their two grandsons into foster care was not on the table. When Mattix and Wesley’s parents separated and chose not to parent their two boys, the Smiths stepped up and went straight to the courthouse to make their guardianship legal.

“I told both of their parents, ‘You will not get these kids back until I know they are going to a safe, stable situation,’” Mark Smith said.

The legal process was simple for the Smiths in comparison to other stories the family has heard from grandparents raising grandchildren in Sheridan County. Mark Smith feels the law should be as it is now, where the parents must prove their stability and ability to parent a child before terminating the guardianship legally given to someone else.

Wesley, 7, and Mattix, 8, do not remember anything other than being raised by their grandparents. Their father, Frances’ and Mark’s son, planned to join the military after separating from the boys’ mother. The two boys moved in with their grandparents at the ages of 1 and 2 years old. Rather than joining the military, their father ended up working a job in the oil fields, allowing for visits on holidays and other breaks in his work schedule.

Their mother has not kept contact since the change in guardianship. The boys’ other set of grandparents currently raises their half sister in Sheridan, too.

The legal process was quick and simple for the family, as both parents agreed with the guardianship transfer to the grandparents. Other cases may result in criminal legal action or civil disputes in the courtroom, but the Smiths were spared stress-filled court hearings.

The benefit of legally transferring guardianship to the grandparents as opposed to an informal arrangement will become especially clear if the parents wish to regain guardianship of the children.

“At the point right now — and I wouldn’t like to have it any other way as much as I would like for their parents to be able to take them and raise them and I’d like to be grandpa — they gotta go to court and they gotta take me to court right now and they have to prove that they have the ability to provide for them,” Mark Smith said.

The one large deterrent to legally gaining guardianship over grandchildren is the reapplication process, known as a guardian’s report, every six months. Reports include the physical condition of the children, principal residence the children are in, and descriptions of treatment, care, activities and action taken on behalf of the children.

Through the guardianship rights, they are required to facilitate the children’s educational and social activities and authorize or restrict health care and treatment. The guardians may also receive money from any conservatorship for support of the child.

Local opportunities have helped the Smiths transition back into parenting after being 20 years removed from raising their own children.

The Wyoming Department of Family Services connects the Smiths and other families like them with Medicaid through the Department of Health, alleviating part of the financial burden.

Frances Smith also took the Love and Logic parenting class through the Compass Center for Families, a resource she wished she would have known about when raising her own children. While Compass doesn’t explicitly reach out to grandparents raising grandchildren, their programs are often frequented by grandparents seeking education about parenting in this age.

The couple regularly attends Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, a support group organized by The Hub on Smith that provides monthly educational classes for the adults and child care during the meetings for the children.

The Hub’s Family Caregiver Director Stella Montano said the group started out of a few spare funds she had, and she noticed a need from her caregiver groups.

“Being that I do support groups for caregivers, I have known people that were in that sandwich generation of not only raising their kids and being a caregiver but being grandparents and they’ve got little ones,” Montano said.

The program, now officially called Older Relative Caregivers to include relatives outside of grandparents, serves that sect of caregiving once a month with an educational meeting and childcare for the hour.

“You can tell that every grandparent in there is so relaxed,” Montano said. “They’re not worried about where their kids are. That’s why we have to have something special for the kids.”

The Smiths recognized that relief, too.

“Being in the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren has really given us a lot of resources and a lot of stability,” Frances Smith said. “It really helps. There’s a meeting once a month and that’s a good thing. We learn a lot from every meeting we go to.”

One of the hardest transitions for the Smiths has been making and keeping friends their age, as most of them are grandparents and do not have parenting obligations anymore. Mark Smith said he believes the biggest benefit of Grandparents Raising Grandchildren is the ability to speak with people going through a similar situation.

The boys have attended Coffeen Elementary School throughout the time living with their grandparents, and the support they receive is recognized by the Smiths. Frances Smith said she can receive messages from and send messages to their teachers during the school day if there are any issues. School counselors and outside child counselors meet with the boys monthly and weekly to track progress and maintain stability.

Kassahn Mathson, the parent liaison program coordinator at Compass, said every family, whether the child is starting kindergarten or has transferred in to Sheridan County schools, receives courtesy calls from program liaisons to see if the family needs those services.

“We work closely with the grandparent group, with Stella (Montano),” Mathson said. “They send us fliers every month, and we really try to remind our grandparents of anything coming up just because it really makes a big difference.”

Mathson said when people have access to resources in the community and the school, it creates more support and a more connected community.

The Smiths don’t claim complete satisfaction with the situation. They both feel the loss of their traditional roles as grandparents and struggle to overcome feelings of disappointment when they imagined what their lives could look like.

“We’re disappointed in the choices that (our son made),” Frances Smith said.

“But on the other hand I just don’t think there’s an alternative,” Mark Smith finished.

The couple’s home in Arizona goes unused during the winter, and they had to replace their motorcycles with a camper to accommodate the boys.

“Is it the choice I had planned on? No. There is no other option,” Mark Smith said. “Am I going to let my grandkids get turned over to the state to be adopted out? No. They’re my grandkids; I love them just as much as I do my own kids.”

Their energy levels are much lower than what they remember in the first round of parenting, but the Smiths continue to remind each other of the blessings their situation brings to their lives. Frances Smith considers this opportunity a second chance at parenting.

“We know that what we’re doing (is good) and they’re in a place where they’re learning life skills,” she said.

The constant run of activities that occupy the time of 7- and 8-year-old boys keeps the Smiths moving, too.

“They do kinda keep you younger,” Mark Smith said. “It’s somewhat of a challenge sometimes, but it’s still fun. We’ll play and we’ll do things, and because of them we get forced out of the house or away from the house to go do things.”

The Smiths both hold full-time jobs, but their workplaces are family first and are understanding of their situation. The family also remains grateful for the outdoor opportunities in Sheridan, which allows them to keep the boys away from technology and “TV babysitters.”

“We have to remind each other (to stay positive),” Frances Smith said. “I get down and depressed and start having a bad attitude and (Mark) reminds me, and then when (Mark) starts in like that, then I have to remind him … I’m grateful and thank God every day.”