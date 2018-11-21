Fire officials undecided on sprinkler requirement

SHERIDAN — As city council weighs whether to adopt an ordinance that would require fire sprinklers be included in residential buildings, local fire officials remain neutral on the issue.

The sprinkler requirement is part of the International Building Codes, a series of codes written by the International Code Council that are used widely throughout the country. The ICC releases updated codes each year, which city council has to vote to adopt, and though council has adopted the new codes each cycle, it has opted to exclude the sprinkler requirement each time due to concerns that it would drive up housing prices.

Both city residents and members of council, however, have wondered whether the code would improve fire safety throughout the community.

Sheridan County Fire Warden Chris Thomas said he was not in a position to advocate for or against the sprinkler requirement but discussed some of the facts surrounding the sprinkler debate.

He confirmed that fire sprinklers are an efficient means of mitigating fires, but also acknowledged they could affect the cost of living in the area.

“Sprinklers have been shown to be very effective,” Thomas said. “It really gets down to a risk management cost versus benefits scenario and that’s never an easy decision…The sprinklers don’t come cheap.”

Thomas also confirmed claims — deriving from JD Gamble, who owns Life Safety Solutions, a company that installs and maintains fire sprinklers — that modern homes burn faster. He explained that trusses used in modern houses have less mass than in the past. Larger trusses are more resistant to catching fire, Thomas said, and when they do catch fire they retain their strength longer. Current trusses, however, have been engineered to be more cost efficient; they provide the same strength and reliability as rafters but are smaller and therefore use fewer materials and are cheaper to install. But because engineered trusses have less mass and more surface area, they tend to catch fire and lose their strength faster.

“There are safety concerns with all of that but, again, how much are you going to pay for that?” Thomas said. “You could build your house out of concrete and what’s inside of it can still burn.”

Sheridan Fire-Rescue Chief Gary Harnish also said he could not take a side on the issue and said, because of the conflicting claims around the cost and efficacy of sprinkler systems, researching the issue further is prudent.

“Right now there truly are a lot of unknowns,” Harnish said. “Commercially, sprinkler systems have been around for years. Residentially, it’s a fairly new thing to the point that there are very few communities who have [decided] to go forward with (a sprinkler requirement).”

So far, no Wyoming community has opted to adopt the ICC’s sprinkler requirement and only two states — California and Maryland — have adopted the requirement.

Harnish stressed that there is nothing preventing city homeowners from installing fire sprinklers in their homes, but it is too soon to tell whether the city should mandate their inclusion.

“We don’t know the true cost for installation, maintenance — what kind of things are there beyond that initial build?” Harnish said.

Harnish also said studies indicate fires in modern homes can be more dangerous because the layouts of those homes are tighter and the furniture within homes is more flammable.

He admitted, though, that there were likely studies that disputed that conclusion.

“That’s why the cautious approach right now, because we want to know the true facts of what’s going on,” Harnish said.

During Monday’s city council meeting, Big Horn Homebuilders Association President Ron Patterson presented a study compiled by the National Homebuilders Association that offered some estimates of how fire sprinkler installation affects housing prices.

While Thomas said modern building materials burn faster, the report claims modern houses are less likely to catch fire and that the majority of fires occur in older buildings. The report cites statistics from a “Home Fire Sprinkler Cost Assessment” released by the Fire Protection Research Foundation in 2013 that list the average cost of installing fire sprinklers at $1.35 per square foot which, stretched over several thousand square feet, the report says could amount to as much as $21,000.

Proponents of the requirement, however, have disputed those costs and claimed that fire sprinklers could actually reduce building costs through reductions in insurance premiums.

City staff will continue to examine those factors and seek to determine which of the conflicting claims apply locally.