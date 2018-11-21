Students born outside the U.S. share views on Thanksgiving

SHERIDAN — Thanksgiving has a firm hold in American culture, but the holiday can seem odd for those not born in the country.

Two Sheridan College students who recently moved to the United States shared observations about the November holiday.

Ebenezer Eferobor hails from Lagos, Nigeria. He came to Sheridan last year and studies music and music technology, focusing on the piano. Yanique Linton is from Kingston, Jamaica. She first came to Wyoming in the summers of 2015 and 2016 for work trips.

This fall marks her fourth semester at the college, where she is currently studying nursing.

Before moving to Wyoming, neither of the students were too familiar with the American version of Thanksgiving. They were aware of it through TV and other pop culture and knew about the emphasis on fowl.

“[I] always associated it with the turkey, but that’s about it,” Linton said.

The students had similar days of thanks in their home countries, but the days were religion-based.

“This is a national holiday for you guys, but ours is built into the church calendar, depending on what denomination you go to,” Eferobor said. “That was how I grew up to understand Thanksgiving, based on certain scriptural doctrines and teachings from the Bible … Back home, we’d be in church and every family is going to come out with some kind of harvest, some kind of offering. That’s what we know it as. We go back home and there’s a gathering and there’s dancing and music. That’s how I know Thanksgiving.”

Their days of giving thanks entailed nice family meals that included chicken and goat. Eferobor’s mother sometimes made turkey, but Linton rarely ate turkey because the animals do not live in Jamaica.

“I had [turkey] once and it didn’t go well,” Linton said with a laugh.

The students haven’t celebrated a traditional American Thanksgiving since moving to Wyoming but plan to attend an event this year at the Bethesda Worship Center. Both students also attended a “Friendsgiving” meal last week at the college. The cuisine included turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and dinner rolls.

Regarding this week’s national holiday, Eferobor and Linton viewed it as odd that everyone gets a few days off school — Sheridan College does not have class from Wednesday to Friday — and most people receive a break from work.

Thanksgiving wasn’t the only American holiday the students found quirky. They also expressed confusion regarding Halloween and St. Patrick’s Day, noting the differences between a holiday’s history compared to how it is currently celebrated and portrayed in pop culture.

U.S. Thanksgiving has a few different origins, the most well-known being the “First Thanksgiving” that occurred in 1621.

It was a multi-day feast shared by Pilgrims and Native Americans in modern-day Plymouth, Massachusetts.

In his view, Eferobor said some U.S. holidays, including Thanksgiving, seem to have lost connection to their roots.

“It’s a little weird,” Eferobor said. “… I don’t feel like there’s an essence built (in). Maybe we’ve just lost the essence, I don’t know.”

In Nigeria, he said one could tell during a national holiday that a special celebration was occurring. He hasn’t felt that in the U.S. yet but admitted perhaps he hasn’t spent enough time in the country to fully understand the ins and outs of various holidays.

“Back home, if there was a national holiday, you would know,” Eferobor said. “Every kid on the street knows it’s Independence Day and everybody is wearing (the Nigerian national colors of) green, white and green, and there’s rallies everywhere. Something is going on and everybody knows … Here, I just don’t get enough of a vibe to be a part of it or to connect to it. Maybe I haven’t been here long enough.”

The Sheridan College students haven’t fully experienced the American version of Thanksgiving but offered observations about the significant national holiday.