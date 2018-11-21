Wyoming news briefs

State asks judge to throw out public records case

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Attorneys for the Wyoming State Auditor’s Office want a Laramie County judge to throw out a case accusing her of taking too long to release public documents.

American Transparency, an Illinois group that runs the website Openthebooks.com, and the Equality State Taxpayers Association filed a lawsuit in July accusing State Auditor Cynthia Cloud of wrongfully denying and delaying requests for the state’s checkbook. The group first requested the records and was denied in 2015 because Cloud’s office said that compiling state payments for a year would make it impossible to perform essential duties.

This year, Cloud reversed her decision and agreed to release five years worth of transactions at a cost of $8,000.

The initial complaint accused Cloud of stalling, and asked Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers to force Cloud to fulfill the request in a timely manner, cover their expenses and pay fines for violating public records law.

General election voter turnout above average

WORLAND (WNE) — According to reports released by the Office of the Secretary of State, Wyoming Election Division, voting numbers for both the state primary and general elections were up over previous years, with up to 74 percent of registered state voters turning out to the polls.

The state notes a total voting-age population of 442,832 for 2018, with 266,464 registered voters. Of those voters, only 139,809 (52 percent) voted in the primary election.

For the general election, held Nov. 6, registered voters were up to 276,696, with 205,275 voting (74 percent). Overall registered voters have increased by 35,887 since 2016. 2018 also marks the largest voting population in Wyoming history.

Vanguard sues Park County over property taxes

POWELL (WNE) — An oil and gas company that went through bankruptcy last year is suing Park County, seeking a nearly $880,000 refund of its property taxes.

Attorneys for Vanguard Natural Resources argue that, because Park County officials failed to file a form with a bankruptcy court in Texas, the company shouldn’t have to pay taxes on the oil and gas it produced in 2016.

Vanguard has asked a bankruptcy court judge to order Park County to pay back the money — $879,873.80 — plus interest and additional money to cover the company’s legal costs.

The Houston-based company has filed identical claims against Natrona, Sweetwater, Johnson, Campbell and Carbon counties.

From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers