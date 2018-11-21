FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Next production from National Theatre Live set for Nov. 27

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer a screening of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime” via National Theatre Live on Nov. 27 at 6 p.m.

NTL is the National Theatre’s project to broadcast theater to cinemas in the UK and internationally. NTL launched in June 2009 and has been experienced by more than 5.5 million people in more than 2,000 venues around the world — now including the WYO.

The play tells the story of Christopher, a 15-year-old investigating the death of a dog.

Tickets cost $21 for adults and seniors and $11 for students.

Tickets are available online at wyotheater.com, at the WYO box office at 42 N. Main St. or by phone at (307) 672-9084.

