Small Business Saturday encourages local shopping

SHERIDAN — Entrepreneurs around the country will celebrate Small Business Saturday this weekend.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, the day is meant to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities.

The SBA recommends shopping at small businesses in your community that day as a way to help them during the holiday season when online shopping is so common.

The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will be out and about trying to “catch” those who have Christmas Stroll buttons shopping downtown on the four Saturdays following the Stroll. If you have a button and get caught, you can win a variety of prizes.