SHS fall play opens next week

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School fall play, “Peter and the Starcatcher,” will debut Nov. 29 and run through Dec. 2.

The play is based on a book by the same name and is a prequel to “Peter Pan” with many of the same characters. Twenty-three students appear onstage — several of them in multiple roles — throughout the performance.

Shows will start at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 through Dec. 1. A matinee performance Dec. 2 will start at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the show cost $5 for students and $7 for adults. Tickets will be available at the door on the evenings and afternoon of the performance. It will be open seating so organizers recommend attendees arrive early.

The show will take place at Sheridan High School, located at 1056 Long Drive.