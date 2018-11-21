Local briefs

Turkey Trots planned for Thanksgiving

SHERIDAN — The Tongue River Valley Community Center and The Sport Stop/Foot of the Bighorns will host turkey trots this Thanksgiving.

The TRVCC event will begin at 8 a.m. and feature a 5k run/walk beginning at the Dayton facility. The entry fee is two nonperishable food items. A prize will be awarded to the participant with the best turkey costume.

The TRVCC in Dayton is located at 1100 Main St.

The event hosted by The Sport Stop and Foot of the Bighorns will feature a 2.8-mile run/walk and a 1-mile chase-the-turkey kids race for those ages 12 and younger.

The Sheridan event will take place at Kendrick Park with check-in and race-day registration starting at 9 a.m. and the event beginning at 10 a.m.

The cost is $5 per person or $20 per family of four or more people.

Prizes will be given to the top male and female finisher. Plus, door prizes will be awarded and hot chocolate and coffee will be available on site.

Participants are also asked to bring a canned good or nonperishable food item (especially peanut butter, honey, caned chicken, toothpaste) that will be donated to The Food Group.

Proceeds from the Sheridan race will benefit the Sheridan High School and Sheridan Junior High School cross-country teams.

Pancake feed to benefit youth

SHERIDAN — A Black Friday pancake feed will benefit youth planning to attend Triennium.

From 6:30-9:30 a.m. Friday, members of the youth group will provide the breakfast as a way to raise funds for travel to participate in the Triennium program.

Triennium is a nationwide youth gathering that takes place every three years on the Purdue University campus.

The cost of the breakfast is minimum $5 per person donation.

The breakfast will take place at First Presbyterian Church, located at 2121 Colonial Drive.

Coffee with a Cop set for Friday evening

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Police Department officers will host their next Coffee with a Cop event Friday during the Christmas Stroll.

From 5-7 p.m. Friday, officers will be at Red Velvet Bakery and Tapas visiting with area residents and answering questions.

Red Velvet is located at 35 N. Main St.