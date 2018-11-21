The long story about a young long snapper

Aaron Sessions waited until very late to make the decision on where he wanted to continue his academic endeavors. He wasn’t even sure if that decision would include his love for football.

Fast forward a few months and now Sessions plays an essential role for one of the best teams in the Football Championship Subdivision.

During a Week Six game against Eastern Washington, WSU’s longtime long-snapper sustained yet another concussion and elected to retire from the game of the football. In that same game, the Wildcats’ second-string long snapper, also the starting fullback, injured himself, as well. This left a gaping hole at an unheralded and specialized position.

Special teams coordinator Colton Swan had a list of potential suitors that could fill in, and his first call included Sessions.

“Hey, you long snapped in high school, right?” Swan asked.

“Yeah,” Sessions answered.

“You any good?” Swan asked.

“Yeah, I’m pretty good,” Sessions answered.

“Come up to the football offices right now,” Swan said.

Sessions — just five days before a road showdown against Montana State — met with his special teams coach and the two went into the locker room for an informal job interview of sorts.

After one snap, Swan simply said, “Well, you know your role now.”

Sessions’ first start occurred in Bozeman, Montana, and since that time the true freshman has seen significant improvement in his new role.

Sessions attends a kickers and punters meeting once a week, while the rest of his meetings involve cornerbacks and safeties.

Sessions spends a good amount of time during the practice week playing scout team and working out with the secondary group but still sets aside plenty of time to snap with Australian punter Doug Lloyd.

“The punter and the snapper need to be cohesive,” Sessions said. “… Any time I can get snaps in, I do. It’s just like a quarterback and his throwing ability. It’s just practice, practice, practice.”

Sessions has done more than just hold his own. WSU is the second-best team in the Big Sky in net punting average. That involves everything from the snap to the kick to the coverage.

In college football, an opposing player cannot make contact with the long snapper until at least one second has elapsed since the snap. An opposing player lining up at the line of scrimmage must also be outside of the snapper’s shoulder pads. This allows Sessions, a player who prides himself on his agility, to get down the field toward the punt returner in a hurry.

Sessions is described as one of three gunners on WSU’s punt team, meaning his job is to quickly advance down the field and make the punt returner think twice about attempting a return.

“It helps to have him right in the face of the punt returner, putting pressure on him, letting him know that he’s got a little color in his face and that it will be little harder on his return,” Swan said. “Sessions definitely helps with that.”

Sessions helped the Broncs reach new heights during his high school years, and he’s currently helping WSU with its laudable season.

The Wildcats earned the No. 2 overall seed in the FCS playoffs and, if chalk holds, will host a playoff game all the way until the national championship in Frisco, Texas.

“I love it,” Sessions said. “(Long snapping) has given me an opportunity to play in these big games and help out my team in anyway I can.”

Sessions came to Ogden, Utah, not expecting to play right away as a freshman and certainly not on special teams.

Sessions entered college as a decorated high school player whose skill and heart were set on the defensive side of things as a safety.

For some, the speed of the game or playing a position they didn’t prepare in practice for may seem daunting or undesirable. For Sessions, it’s all about the end product, the game being much larger than any one player.

“He’s the most unselfish kid I know,” Swan said. “He didn’t even bat an eye at it. I asked him, ‘You good to go?’ and, he’s like, ‘I’m in.’ It just goes to show how much he is putting toward this team. He’s a team member through and through.”