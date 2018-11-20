FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Enjoy 25 percent off for Black Friday

Home|Other Downloads|Enjoy 25 percent off for Black Friday

Looking for the perfect present this holiday season?

Give the gift that keeps giving: a subscription to the community newspaper. Simply sign up your friends and family, and we will deliver high-quality local news, day after day.

And you’re in luck: Only on Black Friday, we have a special gift for you. 

Enjoy 25 percent off all print, online and gift subscriptions with code BLACKFRIDAY.*

Subscribe with 25 percent off today!

*Offer applies to all subscription levels only for new subscribers; no renewals. May not be combined with other promotions or discounts. No refund if subscription is canceled. Valid until 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.

By |Nov. 20, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.