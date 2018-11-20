SHERIDAN — The season of giving is upon us. Just as the community has begun to string up lights and hunt trees, bell ringers are appearing outside of local shops and individuals are planning their charitable gifts.

To introduce you to the range of giving opportunities in Sheridan County, The Sheridan Press invited local nonprofits to share their wish lists with the community. As you finish your holiday shopping, think about the missions of these organizations and consider adding one of their most wished for items to your cart.

Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange

The Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange serves foster, adoptive and kinship parents and children on the intricate and volatile journey of foster care. The team wishes for:

Small toys for toy bags

Similac Sensitive Formula (orange cans)

Safety 1st Nursery Care Health & Grooming Kits

Handmade pillow cases

Diaper rash ointment

First aid kits

Snow pants

Gloves

Hooded towels

Socks for teenage boys (size 8-13)

Diaper bags

Sorting volunteers and monetary donations are always welcome

Sheridan Community Land Trust

Sheridan Community Land Trust works to preserve our heritage of open spaces, healthy rivers and creeks, working ranches, wildlife habitat and vibrant history while expanding recreation opportunities to connect people with the places they love. To continue its mission, the team wishes for:

Storage shed for trail tools

Small office table or bookshelf

Flagstone for trails

Large landscape boulders for Red Grade parking lot

Treated posts for trail gates

Science Kids

Science Kids provides high-quality educational summer classes for children in northern Wyoming, in addition to partnering with local organizations to bring free science programs to communities throughout the year. The team wishes for:

Spotting scope for observing raptor and heron nests

Skulls for anatomy studies

Three-inch branches cut for kids’ name tags

Financial gifts

The Hub on Smith

The Hub on Smith celebrates, embraces and serves older adults.

This year, The Hub wishes for volunteers to help deliver meals, serve in the dining room and help out at the Green Boomerang.

See Terri Hayden, director of volunteer services, or stop by The Hub to pick up an application at 211 Smith St.

CHAPS

Children, Horses and Adults in PartnerShip’s mission is to provide high-quality equine therapies for youth, adults and veterans with physical, mental, social and/or psychological disabilities. Their team wishes for:

Operational funding: Contribute donations that will be allocated for the lease; utilities; liability insurance; port-a-potty; and professional services such as accounting, fuel for the truck, tractor and ATV, insurance for truck and trailers, horse care and management (such as feed and veterinary fees), facility maintenance, etc.

Scholarship funding: Help fund direct service for clients, including senior citizens, younger children and veterans.

Volunteers: Join the session volunteers (work with clients and horses), horse care volunteers or facility/project volunteers (maintenance such as painting, fencing or cleaning).

New cover for the hay barn (over 900 square feet), which will cost roughly $2,000 to purchase as quoted by ClearspanGrass hay for the herdHorse round bale feeder

One or two Porta-Grazer slow feeders, which makes hay last longer and reduces the risk of choke and impaction colic

ATV or UTV to drag the arenas and pastures, haul hay and fencing materials and pull the small manure spreader

For more information, email info@chapswyo.org or call (307) 673-6161.

Trail End Historic Site

From its authentically furnished rooms to its finely manicured lawns, Trail End provides an intriguing glimpse into life during the period 1913 to 1933.

The historic site is seeking volunteers to help guide school tours in the spring, decorate for and staff the holiday open house December 7-9 and staff other smaller events throughout the year.

For more information, contact the museum at (307) 674-4589 or trailend@wyo.gov.

KidsLife

KidsLife is a Christian youth organization committed to reaching all kids for Christ by working collaboratively with our community to meet spiritual and practical needs.

To complete their mission, their team wishes for:

Volunteers to prepare meals or snacks for clubsCrew members and volunteers to connect with youth at clubsPortable Gaga ball pitText “KL” to 50155 to donate

For more information, contact Director Ryan Koltiska at (307) 751-5989 or ryan@sheridankidslife.com.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army exists to meet human need wherever, whenever and however they can. When you give locally, you ensure that the people in your community get the help they need. Their team wishes for:

New and unwrapped toys for boys and girls age newborn to 17

New clothing for boys and girls age newborn to 17

Donations to Red Kettle bell ringers

Corporate or private sponsors for kettle sites

Adopt-a-Family participants: Pick up an angel tree tag at the Salvation Army, located at 150 S. Tschirgi St., and make the giving experience more personal.

WYO Performing Arts and Education Center

The WYO’s mission is to inspire, educate and entertain. Their team wishes for:

Backstage crew volunteers to load in and out, run spotlight, etc.

Support in matching the Scott Foundation’s donation to rename the third floor of the Hallmark building “Tandem Rehearsal Hall”

Show sponsorships

Final funding to finish the second floor renovations of the Hallmark building

Patrons, old and new!

Contact Executive Director Erin Butler at ebutler@wyotheater.com for more information.

Food Forest

Food Forest is dedicated to planting public food in public spaces. Their team wishes for:

Volunteers for clean-up and maintenance days

Donations of flagstone to finish the pathways

Volunteers to help lay the flagstones

Design and construct a small pavilion or gazebo and will request lumber donations and labor donations.

Dates will be announced on the Sheridan Food Forest Facebook page.

Big Horn Equestrian Center

BHEC is dedicated to providing a complete facility for diverse equestrian and community events. In the next year, their team wishes for:

Supplies and volunteers for deck repair and refinishing

Donations

To get involved, contact Executive Director Jill Moriarty at director@thebhec.org or (307) 673-0454.

Compass for Families

The mission of Compass for Families is to advance family-centered, child-focused positive relationships. To help the children in their services, their team wishes for:

Donations of: reams of paper, postage stamps, new games, toys, crafts for children ages 0 – 14, diaper changing table, Walmart cards and financial gifts

Volunteers for: CASA Advocates (must be 21), landscaping assistance, bulk mailing assistance and event set-up/clean-up

To get involved, contact the team at (307) 675-2272 or assistant@compass4families.org.

Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring professionally supported one-on-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. Their team wishes for:

Volunteer mentors ages 16 and older

Office supplies and photo paper

Passes to community activities for use by Bigs and Littles for match time, such as bowling, movies, skating, ice cream, etc.

Financial gifts for snacks for youth and family activities, for incentives such as T-shirts and hats for Bigs and Littles, for banners and marketing and for operations to support staff who are supporting matches.

As its services are completely free to all, Compass depends on contributions and financial support from the community to offer services. To get involved, contact info@wyobbbs.org.

Advocacy & Resource Center

The Advocacy & Resource Center serves violent crime victims, and many are families. Some families served have fled immediate violence and were forced to leave personal belongings and necessities behind. They may have little or no money. The Center is in need of:

New (still in the package or with tags) bras and underwear

Baby wipes

Size 3, 4 and 5 diapers

New, full-size and unopened body wash, shampoo and conditioner

Bath and hand towels

New pillows

Gift cards for gas and food

Brushes, hair-ties and hairspray

The Center has been gifted generous amounts of clothing and can no longer take any at this time. No food is accepted at the Center. Go to www.arcsheridan.org to learn about all donation and volunteer opportunities.

The Brinton Museum

The Brinton is committed to preserving and interpreting its lands and collections to demonstrate their relevance to the past, present and future of the American West. It is seeking volunteers to:

Serve as docents

Assist with tours and events

Help maintain the grounds and gardens

Organize mailings

Support the educational/school events

Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue

Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue is a volunteer-only nonprofit with a mission to rescue and rehabilitate special-needs cats, provide free and low-cost spay/neuter services to the local community and assist people who need help keeping their pets during difficult life situations. Their team wishes for:

Daytime volunteers to help with cleaning

Evening volunteers to care for animals

Weekend volunteers to clean and care for animals

Cash/check/credit card donations

Donations of cleaning supplies and cat food

A new building with at least 4,000 square feet

Center for a Vital Community

At the CVC, the only agenda is the community. The nonprofit engages citizens to strengthen this place we call home. It is seeking financial gifts to fund the following upcoming projects:

Board training: a series of five training sessions that will provide essential information to community members currently serving or interested in serving on any local non-profit board

Community Conversations: small group dialogue about current issues facing our community in which everyone contributes their thoughts and experiences in a safe and constructive environment

CampFIRE: a four-day leadership camp at the YMCA of the Bighorns for graduating eighth graders of Sheridan and Johnson counties

Rooted in Wyoming

Rooted in Wyoming is dedicated to building and nurturing school and community gardens in Sheridan County and across Wyoming. Their team wishes for:

Volunteers for garden build days and garden maintenance

Cash donations and gift cards, which may be directed to a specific school, specific component (greenhouse, tree, bench, etc.) or the general/discretionary fund

Tools for adults and children, such as gloves, shovels, rakes, wheelbarrows, hoses, pots, potting mix and so on

Building material/enhancements, including wire, posts, lumber for raised beds, brackets, screws, bird or bee houses, wind chimes, paving stones, arbor, garden art, etc.

Plants, such as trees, bushes, starts and splits ready to transplant

To get involved, contact rootedinwyoming@gmail.com.

Dog and Cat Shelter

This nonprofit’s mission is to provide a shelter where unwanted and abandoned dogs and cats can be humanely housed until adopted to qualified homes. The shelter also cares for lost animals until they are reclaimed by their owners. Their team wishes for:

Large Kong toys for larger dogs

Big and small dog toys

Rawhide chews

Pooper scoopers

Cat toys

Scratching posts

Catnip

Foster families for young dogs, small dogs and kittens

People interested in adopting senior pets

YMCA

The Y is dedicated to putting Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. Their team wishes for:

Volunteer referees and coaches for youth sports

Contributions to the Give Your Heart to a Child campaign

Sponsors for youth programming

Bus drivers for summer camps

Kayaks and giant or trek mountain bikes for the resident camp

Americorps Vista

AmeriCorps VISTA is a national service program designed to alleviate poverty. Their team wishes for:

Money for vision exams for patients

Gas cards to help patients get to and from the clinic

Three Tracphones

Three refurbished laptops to support the work of new VISTA volunteers

A document scanner

Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation

Philanthropy plays a key role every day in supporting Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

Whether an individual or organization makes a monetary donation or volunteer’s time, each unique gift plays a vital role in providing excellent, patient-centered care for you and your family.

Gifts and memorials are accepted for various departments all year round. These include The Welch Cancer Center, hospice, clinical education scholarships, GAP-Patient Program to support a patient’s recovery after a hospital stay and unrestricted gifts help with strategic projects.

To find out more about The SMH Foundation and projects, visit sheridanhospital.org.

The Nature Conservancy

The mission of The Nature Conservancy is to conserve the lands and waters upon which all life depends.

Your financial gift of any amount to the Northeast Wyoming program helps to secure the future of conservation throughout the region, keeping this place that we all love wild and working for generations to come.

For more information, contact Erica Wood at (307) 673-0992 or erica.wood@tnc.org.

Volunteers of America Northern Rockies

VOA’s mission is to compassionately serve and strengthen individuals and their families by empowering them to build healthy and happy lives.

The areas where the greatest needs exist include programs for community enhancement, health care services, homeless services, veteran services and youth services.

If you would like to give to one of these programs, visit www.voanr.org or send a check to Volunteers of America Northern Rockies, 1876 S. Sheridan Ave. in Sheridan.

Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation

Joey’s strives to introduce children to the special and unique sport of fly fishing while fostering a lifelong passion and appreciation for the beauty of the outdoors. Their team wishes for:

Sturdy work tables for rod building and fly tying

Carpentry services

Electrical services

Large corkboard

A couple sheets of peg board with pegs

An erasable wall calendar

The Food Group

This nonprofit seeks to alleviate childhood hunger by providing nourishment to children who need it across Sheridan County. The Food Group wishes for:

Clean and in good condition reusable grocery bags

16-ounce plastic jars of peanut butter

Canned chicken or tuna

Low-sugar cereal and granola bars

Large Rubbermaid tubs

Wyoming Wilderness Association

WWA works to protect public wild lands in Wyoming. They are seeking office furnishings for the downtown office and gear closet, including:

Snow shoes

Gently used backpacking gear

Large monitor

Conference chairs

Coffee table

In addition, engaged members, active volunteers and financial gifts are always greatly appreciated.

To get involved, visit the WWA office at 44 S. Main St.

First Light Early Education Center

This center aims to change the trajectory of the world, one child at a time. Their team wishes for:

Volunteer to play Christmas carols on the piano during the holiday season

Toddler train set

Donation of 100 gingerbread cookies by Dec. 10, in addition to gingerbread cookie decorations, such as festive sprinkles or white frosting

Art supplies, including tempura paint, markers, crayons, dry erase markers, glue sticks and liquid glue

Outside playground balls, including football, soccer ball, volleyball and basketball

Kitchen staples, including measuring cups, flour, vegetable oil, food coloring, bib rack and corn starch

Bubbles

Shaving cream and hair gel

Sleds

Hand bell

To get involved, contact enrichment@firstlightsheridan.com.