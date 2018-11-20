High-schooler developing soap business

The idea hit him a couple years ago after witnessing a soap demonstration: I should try this.

Luke Lawson became interested in soapmaking in seventh grade when Sheridan Soap Company owner Sean Anderson explained the process to students at Sheridan Junior High School. The scientific aspects fascinated Lawson, who began experimenting with his own ways to make soap.

Lawson, now a freshman at Sheridan High School, liked that there were many ways to go about making a similar end product.

“I think the fact that it was creating something that everyone has, but there are so many different ways to create it,” Lawson said. “I always just thought, ‘You buy the ivory soap, that’s the soap you get, that’s it.’ I’d never really thought of all the science and the whole process of making it.”

After many months spent tinkering with different soap recipes, Lawson opened his own soap company last year, called Luke’s Lather.

He offers eight different types of all-natural soap bars and two kinds of body butter. The most popular kinds are oatmeal and lavender.

Lawson’s venture into the soap business is fairly new, but he was always interested in creating items, be it picture frames or French baguettes.

“I have always liked to make things that are more conventionally bought,” Lawson said. “Things that seemed to be in nearly every household.”

His passion has blossomed into a small but viable business. Through much trial and error, Lawson honed his formula into a consistent recipe. It has paid off, as customers both near and far have ordered the different products.

Lawson initially experimented with different combinations in his home kitchen, but in September 2017 he moved his operations to the Wymont Ranch, which their neighbor owns.

His work area at the ranch is full of different ingredients and measuring items. On one shelf stand containers of olive oil, coconut oil, avocado oil, castor oil and grapeseed oil. There is also shea and avocado butters nearby.

Measuring cups, scales and pouring pitchers are neatly organized as well. Finished bars of soap are lined on shelves, waiting to be labeled.

Early in the tinkering phase, Anderson gave Lawson tips and answered questions.

“He was really a role model for me starting out,” Lawson said. “I asked him a few questions about which way I should go or what his advice in this situation was and he was very helpful with that. After that, it’s been kind of just myself.”

Anderson hoped that a student would take the soapmaking lessons to the next step, and Lawson did just that.

“One of the things that stood out to me about [Lawson] was just his character and his demeanor were just very mature,” Anderson said.

“He was very respectful and he was enthusiastic. He was very professional. It was awesome.”

In May 2017, one of Lawson’s mother’s friends asked him how much it cost for a bar of soap. Prior to that, Lawson hadn’t considered that his hobby could make money.

“That whole aspect of it had never occurred to me, that I could start to sell them,” Lawson said. “I sold her a few bars and then that kind of introduced me to the idea of having a soap business.”

The customer interest pushed him to increase production, which occurred after Lawson created larger soap molds with his father. The new molds increased batches from 12 or 16 bars to 40 bars without much additional work.

The soapmaking process begins with oils, which are heated and combined with a mixture of lye and water. That results in a warm liquid substance, which is then poured into molds and sits for several weeks. Pouring into the mold can be challenging. The time frame is short but Lawson must pour slowly or risk spillage.

Lawson’s recipe has remained the same for about the past year. Most of the work is completed in a few hours, though it takes around six weeks for the soap to harden into an ideal consistency. Most bars weigh between 5.5 and 6 ounces. Lawson said three months is the ideal length of use for a bar of soap, though they remain decent for about one year.

He enjoys creating something from scratch and being part of a hands-on process.

“It kind of has almost a rustic or almost like ‘roughing it’ type of feeling to be making it,” Lawson said.

Lawson spends 15 to 20 hours per month on his business, usually on weekend afternoons. The upcoming Christmas season will likely result in more orders. Most business orders are completed online, but Lawson also sells his goods to two stores on Main Street.

Twisted Hearts owner Pamela Gable has sold Lawson’s products for several months after he approached her this summer. She liked his sales pitch and accepted it because she trusted him.

The store sells various types of soap and body butter, though it is currently out of stock because of the popularity of the products.

“People love it, especially people who like more natural soaps and lotions,” Gable said.

Gable appreciated Lawson’s business spirit.

“He was trying something that most young men his age wouldn’t be necessarily doing,” Gable said. “That’s what really caught my attention.”

Hospital Pharmacy co-owner and pharmacist Joe Meyer started selling Lawson’s soap a few weeks ago.

Like Gable, Meyer said he was pleasantly surprised to see a high-schooler with an entrepreneurial attitude.

“It shows that he’s got a little business savvy and I think he enjoys doing it,” Meyer said. “It’s manufactured here in Sheridan County and it’s a young man with a little ‘get up and go.’ We were more than happy to give it a try.”

It can be difficult for Lawson to balance his burgeoning business with all his other commitments. He takes several advanced classes and participates in tennis and rock-climbing throughout the year.

Unless something unforeseen occurs, though, Lawson plans to continue his business through high school and then determine the next steps.

The soap business sprang up after a presentation only two years ago. At least for the foreseeable future, Lawson shows no sign of slowing down.