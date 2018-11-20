Council approves updated codes, continues to weigh fire sprinkler requirement

SHERIDAN — Council approved the second reading of an ordinance that would adopt the latest set of international building codes — with a controversial section that would require residential construction projects to include fire sprinklers amended out — Monday, but showed signs it might reconsider the sprinkler requirement before adopting the building codes on third and final reading.

The second reading passed 4-1 with Mayor Roger Miller voting against the ordinance; Council Vice President Erin Hanke was not in attendance.

Council passed the first reading of the amended ordinance unanimously earlier this month and noted the sprinkler section could be amended into the codes at a later date, after city staff collects data that will help council better gauge the impact of the sprinkler requirement.

JD Gamble, who owns Life Safety Solutions, a company that installs and maintains fire sprinklers, asked council to keep the sprinkler section in the building codes — as he did during the first reading — and highlighted the security residential fire sprinklers would provide.

“The cost is one of the things that is kind of debatable right now — we get that you are waiting on facts and figures — but the safety isn’t,” Gamble said.

He cited reports that indicated contemporary homes burn faster due to open floor plans, the contents within them and the materials used to build them. Further, he said, a recent fire service study concluded Sheridan Fire-Rescue could struggle with response times in much of the city due to its small staff.

“Why not have it in and if you don’t like it six months from now, if it’s not what we said it’d be, get rid of it,” Gamble said. “I won’t come back one time and ask you to take a different approach. But then at least you err on the side of caution.”

Big Horn Homebuilders Association President Ron Patterson submitted a report from the National Association of Homebuilders that considered the impact of sprinkler requirements and concluded they would drive up housing construction costs. According to that report, California and Maryland are the only two states that have mandated sprinklers be included in residential construction.

Patterson also responded to Gamble’s assertion that modern building materials pose an increased fire-safety risk and claimed building materials are safer now than they have been in the past, but many of the furnishings homeowners place inside their homes are more flammable.

“The builders have no control over the furnishings,” Patterson said. “If we did all steel furnishings, we wouldn’t have any problem at all with a structure burning.”

The building codes in question are the latest set of codes written by the International Code Council, whose codes have been adopted by the state and are used in most Wyoming communities.

Because the state adopted the latest set of codes, Sheridan needs to update its building codes to be at least as stringent as the state codes by Jan. 1, 2019, or it will risk losing “home rule,” which gives the city authority to permit, plan review and inspect commercial buildings inside city limits.

Sheridan has consistently adopted the ICC’s updated codes every three years, but has opted to omit the sprinkler requirement each time because of concerns about the requirement increasing building costs.

Though council ultimately decided not to change the ordinance on second reading, both councilor Alex Lee and Miller urged Gamble to attend council’s Dec. 4 meeting, when it is expected to consider the ordinance on its third and final reading.

During the council comments section at the end of the meeting, councilor Thayer Schafer said he would like to see the city building department continue to have discussions about including the sprinkler requirement and noted that if it would only lead to a minimal building cost increase, the city should consider adopting it.

Other business:

Council voted 4-1 to approve a city-council handbook without revisions Miller had proposed to sections detailing the mayor’s authorities, which proved contentious at a council study section last week.

Miller sought to have the handbook removed from Monday’s agenda in hopes that council would take more time to consider his proposed changes, but council voted to keep the item on the agenda; he voted against the handbook’s adoption.

“I appreciate the council taking time to at least look at the version (of the handbook) that I presented to you,” Miller said. “I wish that council would have taken a little bit more time to try to read it and maybe understand the detail behind it as being important to our community.”

The adoption of the handbook does not change any of the ordinances or laws related to the duties and authorities of the mayor and council, but was intended to clarify those duties and authorities in a single document.