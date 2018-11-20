Library board still unsure about capital project plan

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library board of trustees planned to finalize a list of building updates for its monthly meeting, but the reduced list will wait another month before going to the Sheridan County Library Foundation board of directors.

A total of $4,131,400 in updates were identified by Arete Design Group of Sheridan following a needs assessment study completed earlier this fall. The largest ticket item is replacement of the roofing system, which accounts for $1,145,600 of the repairs. Replacing the shelving systems, listed as a high priority on the monetary breakdown, will cost $484,400.

The group of trustees had no say Monday as to what projects were of high priority. Library director Cameron Duff suggested having the board of trustees meet with the Library Foundation board of directors to delineate what items on the list were plausible options for a potential capital campaign.

“It took this long to get the documents, and we’re still sort of delving through it and figuring out what did the architect mean here and there,” library director Cameron Duff said. “Hopefully by February you can have a more solid plan that you can go and say, ‘Yes we are going to do a fundraising campaign and here’s our plan.’

“Or no, you’re not doing a capital campaign and we’re not moving forward. Those are truly your two options,” Duff continued.

He told the trustees and foundation member in attendance to find a time to get together and work through the list to develop a plan with phases if necessary.

“…You cannot go out to the community or the foundation to fundraise in any way if we have no clue (what project for which we’re asking money),” Duff said.

Timing is difficult for the foundation, though, as they typically send out their end-of-year fund drive letter to potential donors. The group did not support the idea of sending out two financial ask letters just a few months apart.

The group decided to meet immediately after the trustees’ monthly meeting Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. with a subcommittee to discuss the plan for the capital campaign. The foundation board will decide Tuesday night whether to send out an end-of-year letter and include some sort of language relating to the campaign or wait until next year when plans are finalized. Board of trustees Chairman Shannon Anderson suggested including language about contributing seed money for the capital campaign.

“We do have a donation in the bank that we’re using, and it helps to get some established money once you start fundraising so people know that you already have something going,” Anderson said.

The Standish family of Sheridan donated $40,000 toward the campaign. Duff said the family knows the money likely won’t be used immediately but gave it to use as seed funds for the campaign.

The foundation board will meet Nov. 20 to discuss the letter and results from the building assessment. Once the two groups meet, they’ll begin to map a plan for addressing the library’s needs.