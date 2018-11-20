Goodfellow Fund kicks off for 2018

‘Tis the season the season for family, friends, hot cocoa and warm blankets. As we prepare to gather around our dining room tables, living rooms and fireplaces, I cannot help but feel a little overwhelmed.

It isn’t the planning or the gift wrapping, though. I feel overwhelmed by the generosity and love shown by members of this community. They donate coats and nonperishable food. They donate time. They donate skills. It’s overwhelming and fills me with pride.

As part of that effort, The Sheridan Press has partnered again this year with Bank of the West to organize the Goodfellow Fund, which raises money for The Salvation Army to provide food and gifts for local families over the holidays.

The effort dates back to 1958, and over the years, some $400,000-plus have been raised. In 2017, 241 families were served meals at Thanksgiving and 442 families were served meals at Christmas, all thanks to the generosity of our community.

This year, the goal is to raise $10,000. The funds will be used for food, clothing and toys, only. None of the money goes toward administration of the fund. The Sheridan Press will begin accepting donations Nov. 26. All donations should be mailed to The Sheridan Press or dropped off at The Press office.

Here’s the mailing address:

The Goodfellows Fund

c/o The Sheridan Press

P.O. Box 2006

Sheridan, WY 82801

If you want to drop off a donation, our office is located at 144 E. Grinnell Plaza in Sheridan.

We appreciate your help and support of this amazing project.

You’ll see reminders from me about the fund throughout the holiday season as we strive to meet our fundraising goal and help the families in our community who need it most.

As you curl up with family or gather around a table to partake in a meal, take a second to remember those less fortunate. Give yourself a moment to be overwhelmed by the love that surrounds you and that can help fill others up this holiday season.

Then, after you’ve recovered from the I-ate-too-much blues and you head downtown for the Christmas Stroll, be sure to stop by Cottonwood Kitchen + Home. The Press will have a cookie-decorating station upstairs in the beautiful new kitchen. Albertson’s will donate the cookies and frosting. We’ll also provide sprinkles for your decorating fun.

Hope to see you there.