Chamber scheduling presenters for Legislative Forum

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee will host its annual Legislative Forum in Sheridan from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 4 in Sheridan City Council Chambers at City Hall.

The Legislative Forum provides an opportunity for businesses, organizations and individuals to bring topics before a panel of local state legislators prior to the next session of the Wyoming Legislature.

The Chamber is now scheduling the presentation times for this forum, and they fill quickly. A limited number of 15-minute time slots are available, which include 10 minutes to address legislators and five minutes for questions and answers. Presentation materials (handouts, fact sheets, etc.) will need to be submitted to the Chamber by Nov. 26 and will be provided by the Chamber to the legislators prior to the forum. Due to time constraints that day, PowerPoint or other computer-based presentations will not be allowed.

The forum is open to the public, and a schedule of presentations will be announced prior to the event. To schedule a presentation time or for additional information, contact Karen Myers at the Chamber at (307) 672-2485 or kmyers@sheridanwyomingchamber.org.