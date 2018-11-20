Dayton Town Council agenda

FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Dayton Town Council met at Town Hall for a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13.

• Call to order

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Approval of agenda

• Announcements/correspondence

• Old business

• New business

o Act on Resolution #372 adopting the Region I Hazard Mitigation Plan.

o Act on Second Reading Ordinance #411 amending the definition and terms for a Cul-de-Sac in Title 16 Subdivision Rules and Regulations on second reading.

o Act on an Annexation Petition from Bernard Investment Group LLC for a parcel of land located at 350 East 4th St.

o Act on an Annexation Report from Town Staff regarding the annexation of a parcel of land located at 350 East 4th St.

o Act on an Annexation Map from Bernard Investment Group LLC for a parcel of land located at 350 East 4th St.

o Act on Resolution #371 certifying the Annexation Report

o Act on a Preliminary Plat for a subdivision titled Brookfield Acres located at 350 East 4th St. Developer is Bernard Investment Group LLC

o Act on a Preliminary Plat for a subdivision titled Morning Wood Subdivision located on East 4th St., next to Wood Rock Subdivision. Developer is Duane C. Norwood.

• Council comments/requests

• Junior council comments/requests

• Citizen communique

• Adjourn

