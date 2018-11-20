SMH seeks entries for Christmas card contest

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital is seeking a design for its 2018 Christmas card. Entries will be accepted from third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students in Sheridan County.

Artwork provided by students will be judged by a committee and the overall winner’s design will be used on the card sent out in December 2018.

In addition to recognition on the card, the winner will receive a $50 cash prize. All entries will be displayed in the hospital lobby (space permitting) throughout the Christmas season. Entries must be turned in or mailed by Nov. 26.

The contest rules are as follows:

• The theme of the card is the birth of Jesus, or you might know it as the Nativity story. Please design your artwork with this idea in mind.

• This contest is open to any students in grades 3-5 in Sheridan County or children of Sheridan Memorial Hospital staff who may live outside of the county.

• Artwork must fit into the box outlined on page two of the entry form — do not fold artwork or include a mat or additional border.

• Artwork must be an original creation of the child and not mechanically or electronically generated.

• Artwork should be in color (markers, crayons, paint, etc.)

• Child’s name should be neatly printed on the back side of the artwork; the name should not appear on the front of the artwork.

• The entry form signed by parent or guardian must be enclosed with artwork.

• Only one entry per child.

Entry forms are available at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital admissions desk or on the hospital website at www.sheridanhospital.org.