Bighorn National Forest selling Christmas tree permits

SHERIDAN — Cutting your own Christmas tree can be an enjoyable experience for the entire family. If you would like to make this part of your holiday tradition, Bighorn National Forest Christmas tree permits are now available.

The cost for a permit is $8 for a tree up to 10 feet tall. Cutting a larger tree requires the purchase of additional permits.

In support of the White House’s Every Kid in a Park initiative, the Bighorn National Forest will offer one free Christmas tree permit to fourth-graders who present a valid Every Kid in a Park pass. The permit is good for trees under 10 feet and the fourth-grader must be present when the permit is issued.

The Every Kid in a Park initiative aims to help develop a generation that will help care for public lands. The program provides a free pass to all fourth-grade students who go to www.everykidinapark.gov and complete the online application. A personalized paper voucher can then be downloaded and printed for use at federal lands and waters locations for one year. Pass rules and instructions can be found on the program’s website.

Christmas tree permits are available at Bighorn National Forest offices in Buffalo, Greybull and Sheridan, which are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except federal holidays.

Christmas tree permits can also be purchased by mail. Simply complete the form that is available on the Bighorn’s website at http:1.usa.gov/1sV55F7, mail it with your check or money order to your local ranger district office. A permit and a copy of the regulations will be mailed to you.

Rules and regulations apply, so follow the instructions that come with the permit. USFS officials also urge everyone to be careful when driving in winter weather and using saws and axes. Be prepared by checking weather and road conditions before starting out.

If you have questions about cutting a Christmas tree in the national forest, stop in or call any Bighorn National Forest office. The Sheridan office is located at 2013 Eastside Second St. or can be reached by phone at (307) 674-2600.