Press to host cookie decorating party

Ready to get in the holiday spirit? 

You are invited to our cookie decorating party! Warm up during the Christmas Stroll as you create sweet ornaments, snowflakes and beyond with your friends at The Sheridan Press. Find us in the cozy new cooking school on the second floor of Cottonwood Kitchen + Home on Friday from 4-6 p.m.

The festivities are all complimentary, while supplies last, courtesy of Albertsons.

P.S. The Sheridan Press will also have a special Black Friday offer: 25 percent off all subscriptions!*

*Offer applies to all subscription levels only for new subscribers; no renewals. May not be combined with other promotions or discounts. No refund if subscription is canceled. Valid until 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.

Nov. 19, 2018

Caitlin Addlesperger started writing for The Sheridan Press as a 15-year-old youth reporter and continued her career as a college intern and then staff reporter. After nearly a decade spent in the writing, editing and marketing worlds in Italy and New York, she is back at The Press as the director of special projects, a role in which she aims to connect the newspaper with the community. Email Caitlin at caitlin.addlesperger@thesheridanpress.com.

