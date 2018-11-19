Press to host cookie decorating party

Ready to get in the holiday spirit?

You are invited to our cookie decorating party! Warm up during the Christmas Stroll as you create sweet ornaments, snowflakes and beyond with your friends at The Sheridan Press. Find us in the cozy new cooking school on the second floor of Cottonwood Kitchen + Home on Friday from 4-6 p.m.

The festivities are all complimentary, while supplies last, courtesy of Albertsons.

P.S. The Sheridan Press will also have a special Black Friday offer: 25 percent off all subscriptions!*

*Offer applies to all subscription levels only for new subscribers; no renewals. May not be combined with other promotions or discounts. No refund if subscription is canceled. Valid until 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.