Police pursuit ends in Title 25 hold

SHERIDAN — A call from a familiar mental subject resulted in a pursuit and involuntary Title 25 hold Sunday evening.

According to Sheridan Police Department, at approximately 6:19 p.m. Nov. 18, officers responded to an address on South Thurmond Street, where a male subject claimed that someone was shooting at him. The man had used the vehicle-equipped phone to speak to the Chrysler service and report he was being shot at by unknown sources.

Officers are familiar with the subject and have had multiple encounters with him, due to his mental health issues.

When officers contacted him, he was in the passenger seat of his vehicle and was armed with a .22 lever-action rifle. The man directly advised officers that he was being shot at and refused commands to exit the vehicle.

He then got into the driver’s seat and left the residence. Officers pursued the vehicle; speeds were never excessive during the pursuit.

Due to the man’s mental state and the fact that he was armed, officers continued the pursuit, which traveled south on US 87, outside of city limits.

Officers were able to deploy spike strips at the junction of US 87 and Meade Creek Road, disabling both passenger tires.

The man continued driving, turning east on Meade Creek Road and then onto I-90 toward Buffalo. At around milepost 51, deputies from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office were able to disable the remaining two tires on the vehicle, and the vehicle finally stopped.

The man was taken into custody by SPD officers and transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital, where he was placed on a Title 25 involuntary mental hold.

The man’s identity has not yet been released, as charges have not been presented. SPD was assisted in the pursuit by Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

After further investigation, no shots had actually been fired at the man.