Sagebrush earns second Blue Ribbon award

SHERIDAN — Brett Dahl cheerfully greets students every morning as they walk into school.

The Sagebrush Elementary School principal believes the routine sends the message of care and positivity before daily classroom work begins.

“We ask a lot of our kids,” Dahl said. “From the time the bell rings in the morning, we expect them to behave the right way, we expect them to treat their peers with respect, we expect them to work really hard in the classroom. We’re going to challenge them, and so I want them to know that we care about them from the second they get out of their car.”

The challenge and care have paid off. Sagebrush was one of 349 schools across the country to receive a Blue Ribbon designation this year and one of three in Wyoming. Snowy Range Academy in Laramie and Westside Elementary School in Powell received the award as well.

Sagebrush will hold a ceremony Tuesday to honor the achievement, the second Blue Ribbon award in school history.

Sagebrush is the first school in Sheridan County School District 2 to receive more than one Blue Ribbon award, the first coming in 2009.

Dahl found out Oct. 1 via email from the U.S. Department of Education that Sagebrush won a Blue Ribbon award for being an exemplary, high-performing school, one of the two Blue Ribbon categories.

Dahl reacted proudly when he received the news.

“I know the work that our teachers and our kids put in,” Dahl said. “We know it’s the right work and we know that people are working hard, but it’s neat that other people acknowledge it as well. It was kind of confirmation that we were doing the right stuff.”

Dahl emphasized that the award is a collaborative effort based on fundamentals of professional learning communities.

“It’s not about any one person,” Dahl said. “It is about a community, including our families, that are all supporting the right things, and again, kids who are willing to sit down and really put in the work and the time to make sure that they learn at high levels. It’s a huge team effort.”

Dahl meets weekly with teachers from all grade levels for progress reports and discussions about how to help struggling students. Meetings sometimes involve Dahl, all of the teachers in a certain grade, a school learning specialist and a literacy coordinator to determine how to best address students’ needs.

“We don’t leave it up to 8-year-olds to decide whether they’re going to learn something or not,” Dahl said. “We can look at it as, ‘They can’t,’ or we can look at it as, ‘They can’t yet.’ Kids really can get it, and they don’t all get it at the same rate on the same day, but that’s our job to make sure that they do.”

Along those lines, he said important teacher traits include working with other people and a willingness to take risks.

“They genuinely have to love this work,” Dahl said. “You can’t do this work without enjoying it, without being passionate about it.”

Dahl has worked in education for nearly two decades and said his favorite aspect is seeing students and staff improve.

“I love seeing kids learn and grow,” Dahl said. “What I didn’t realize was how much I enjoyed working alongside other adults and teachers and watching us grow together, and how fulfilling that can feel and be … There’s no better feeling. You’re surrounded by people who are willing to do all the right things in the interest of kids. To watch kids learn and grow — there’s nothing like it.”

Dahl said he doesn’t feel external burden to be a top school. Rather, he expects a lot of himself and said instructors hold each other accountable.

SCSD2 assistant superintendent Mitch Craft said excellent outcomes like a Blue Ribbon designation are a reflection of great teaching. Craft also said administrators often talk with principals about making schools enjoyable places to work and learn.

“We work hard on building our school cultures and the climates within the building,” Craft said. “In a place where we have a pattern of great results — our kids are awesome and our teachers are really good — we do think about what it feels like to work here, and we have conversations about those things with our principals all the time, and they work really hard to make sure that people are focused on the human aspect of what we do.”

Similarly, Dahl said the national achievement is the byproduct of the daily work done by dozens of employees and hundreds of students.

“We don’t have an end goal of, ‘We always have to be a Blue Ribbon School,’” Dahl said. “Our goal is to improve and get better every year in the interest of kids.”

With positivity and collaboration front and center, Sagebrush continues to move forward.