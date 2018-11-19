Local sledder starts guiding company in Sheridan

SHERIDAN — Jeff Shanor recently started Sled Wyo, a snowmobile guiding company, for two reasons: to feed an expensive hobby and to promote the Bighorns and Sheridan in the way he knows best — snowmobiling.

“I’ve always wanted to promote the Bighorns, just the fact that I can help the community (is great),” Shanor said. “And plus it does pay for a very expensive hobby.”

The 20-year-old Sheridan-born man was placed on a sled by his father at just a few months old, and since the age of 3 he has been riding a snowmobile on his own. His passion started early, and Shanor hopes to make it a lifelong career. Shanor became a sponsored athlete by big-name companies like Ski-Doo, Valley Motor Honda, Action Motorsports, Sledthreats and Nekkr in his mid-teens. After breaking from sledding for the first time in his life last year to try playing baseball on scholarship in Glendive, Montana, he quickly returned to the sport he knows and loves most.

Shanor realized for the first time why people hate the season while enduring the bitter cold of eastern Montana winters.

“You can’t snowmobile or do anything fun,” Shanor said. “I didn’t realize that. No wonder why people hate winter. I grew up loving winter.”

Shanor quickly returned to Sheridan and hopped back on a sled, keeping one of his sponsorships — Action Motorsports out of Gillette — as a snowmobiling athlete. Before heading to Glendive, Shanor worked for two years as a snowmobiling guide at Arrowhead Lodge. The lodge focuses on hospitality packages for those wishing to rent a room at the lodge and traverse the Bighorn Mountains by snowmobile for around a week. Shanor started the job there at 18 and loved showing visitors, primarily from the Midwest, his favorite spots.

“I took people out and I really liked showing people my backyard,” Shanor said.

Two years later, Shanor is up and running with his new business, joining the ranks of the three lodges on the mountain that also provide snowmobiling services.

Arrowhead Lodge markets guided packages for riders staying an extended amount of time; Bear Lodge provides half-day and full-day rentals along with guided rental packages; and Wyoming High Country Lodge and Elk View Lodge partner with Bear Lodge and other rental businesses for rentals to keep for short or extended amounts of time.

Shanor is also pursuing a degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing at Sheridan College and interns at Sheridan Travel and Tourism. Shanor anticipates finishing his degree and making Sled Wyo his full-time job.

“If you can pursue the thing you love the most, why not?” Shanor said.

Shawn Parker, executive director of Sheridan Travel and Tourism and mentor to Shanor shared the importance of winter recreation in the Bighorn Mountains.

“Sheridan Travel and Tourism is making a renewed push to encourage outdoor enthusiasts from the Midwest to visit Sheridan this winter,” Parker said. “The Bighorns offer incredible opportunities for snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, ice climbing, fat biking and more.”

Parker said Sled Wyo has an opportunity to contribute a positive economic impact, in the amount of $50,000 if the company brings in 100 more sledders to the area.

On average, each winter recreation enthusiast spends three days in local lodging and spends $160 per day on accommodations, food and beverages, gasoline, groceries and other expenses. Wyoming as whole sees $146.8 million in expenditures from snowmobilers alone with a total economic contribution of $175.8 million, according to a press release from Sled Wyo.

Shanor’s dream in part is to sustain an expensive hobby and eventually own a lodge in the Bighorns, but his biggest desire is to promote the Bighorns and provide economic growth for the hometown he loves.