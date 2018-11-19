Former governors share wisdom from office

CHEYENNE — Former Wyoming Gov. Dave Freudenthal thought during his time in the Herschler Building in Cheyenne that his then-boss Mike Sullivan worked pretty hard during his two terms leading the Cowboy State; maybe too hard, the latter said during a panel discussion Thursday in Cheyenne.

Upon being elected governor himself seven years after Sullivan’s time in Cheyenne had ended, Freudenthal found he hadn’t known the half of it.

Governors are like the CEO of a state: They oversee everything, from managing dozens of state agencies to setting the legislative agenda and making the deals necessary to see that agenda through.

But governors also serve a symbolic role and are always expected to show up — going to arts dinners, giving speeches and the occasional antelope hunt, which Sullivan called not just your duty but “the fun part of your duty” — on top of their daily obligations to the office.

These were just a few topics discussed during a former governors’ panel Thursday in the ballroom of the Little America Hotel, the closing event of the annual Governor’s Business Forum in Cheyenne. Moderated by the Western Governors’ Association’s James Ogsbury, the discussion was a revealing and oftentimes lighthearted retrospective on both governors’ administrations, both in how the pair addressed the job and how they balanced the demands of the office with their personal lives.

When Sullivan was elected in 1986, he said he had no previous governmental experience. However, he told the crowd, almost nothing can prepare you for the job, and the learning curve, regardless of your background, was tremendously steep.

“There are many pieces of advice we could give to (Gov.-elect Mark) Gordon, but most of them would not be policy,” he said.

As it turns out, both governors had plenty of wisdom to impart on the incoming governor.

With a longstanding supermajority in both its House of Representatives and in its Senate, the Wyoming Legislature has often been considered among the nation’s most conservative. Yet, throughout its history, more than one dozen Democrats have achieved the governorship, including both Sullivan and Freudenthal.

Succeeding in that environment, Sullivan said, was not about embodying partisan ideals; it was about using the office to achieve what was best for all of Wyoming.

On Thursday, he recalled an occasion early in his career when the chairman of the state Democratic Party came to his office and said that there was talk among the party about the lack of Democrats Sullivan had chosen to appoint.

But Sullivan, a nearly lifelong resident of the state with deep roots, had a different vision for the office.

“I ran for governor as a Democrat because I believe in the platform, and I have those connections as well,” he said. “But the Democrats aren’t exactly on the top of my list. We’re here to put good people into the government, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

“In a place like Wyoming,” he added, “you’ve got to cross boundaries, always.”

As noted by the great American songsmith Randy Newman, “It’s lonely at the top.”

As governor, both men said, it’s important to be prepared for that reality.

“You don’t anticipate the impact on your personal life,” Freudenthal said. “When I worked at the Herschler Building, I got a sense of it from other administrations, but what you don’t anticipate is the extra effort it really takes. I consider my administration a success for different reasons, and that is because I managed to stay married and the fact my kids didn’t disown me. They wouldn’t admit they were related to me for a while, but, you know.”

“You need to remember, at the end of the day, you’re through being governor,” he added. “You’re still a spouse; you’re still a father.”

Sullivan agreed.

“The thing we should both impart to Gov. Gordon is you walk in with your family, and you better remember it’s important to walk out with your family,” said Sullivan. “Everything else is of lesser importance.”

During their time in the governor’s office, both Freudenthal and Sullivan came to understand that the issues facing Wyoming were similar to those facing many other states in the West, with many of those issues stemming from one key trait they all shared: vast swaths of land under federal management within their borders.

“With the exception of California, Western states have a lot of the same issues,” said Sullivan. “They weren’t partisan issues. Our issues were Western issues. They were Rocky Mountain issues. They were environmental issues, wildlife issues.”

For both the federal government and lawmakers at the state level, the relationship between conservation and natural resources is a “thread that we walk,” Sullivan said.

By Nick Reynolds

Casper Star-TribuneVia Wyoming News Exchange