Local briefs

Christmas Stroll to promote holiday cheer, local shopping

SHERIDAN — The 23rd annual Sheridan Christmas Stroll will take place, per tradition, on the Friday after Thanksgiving from 4-8 p.m. in downtown Sheridan. This year’s theme is “Light Up the Night.”

Each year, Christmas Stroll brings up to 3,000 shoppers to Sheridan. Sheridan’s historic downtown is the hub of the Christmas Stroll event and activities, but businesses throughout Sheridan County participate by selling Stroll buttons and having a winning button number for folks to come in to check from Stroll night through Dec. 24. Stroll night activities will include photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, make-your-own-ornaments, wagon rides, in-store specials, Christmas carolers, winning Stroll buttons and more. Download the 2018 Sheridan Christmas Stroll Program for a complete list of activities, musician performance schedules, participating businesses and more.

Following Stroll night, Stroll Button holders can “Get Caught Shopping” locally. Volunteers will try to “catch” button wearers shopping in Stroll-participating businesses the four Saturdays immediately after Stroll. Some lucky shoppers who get caught while wearing their buttons may receive Chamber Bucks if they are in a participating business.

Check the Chamber website for participating businesses and activities planned for the Stroll.

Warren Miller film to be shown after Stroll

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will continue its tradition of offering a Warren Miller film for viewing Friday.

This year’s film, “Face of Winter,” will begin at 8:15 p.m. The film features world-class athletes as they carve down faces of remote mountain ranges.

The cost to attend is $14.50 for adults and $11.50 for students. Tickets are available at the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at (307) 672-9084. The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.