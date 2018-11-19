SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• No calls reported.

Saturday

• Odor investigation, 1100 block Coffeen Avenue, 6:28 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 800 block North Main Street, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, Val Vista Street and First Street, 11:52 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• RMA assist, 5900 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:33 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Lift assist, North Main Street, 1:11 a.m.

• Medical, Arlington Boulevard, 1:24 a.m.

• Medical, Thomas Drive, 9:10 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 12:31 p.m.

• Medical, Val Vista Street, 3:54 p.m.

• Medical, Upper Prairie Dog Road, 4:25 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:15 p.m.

• Medical, Burton Street, 11:59 p.m.

Saturday

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 12:45 a.m.

• Blood draw, West 12th Street, 1:18 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:09 a.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 11:15 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 11:48 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:02 p.m.

• Medical, Highway 87, 3:04

• Trauma, New York Avenue, 9:39 p.m.

Sunday

• Trauma, Beckton Avenue, 1:50 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 5:46 a.m.

• Medical, Avoca Court, 9:51 a.m.

• Medical, Val Vista Street, 11:52 a.m.

• Medical, East Heald Street, 12:53 p.m.

• Trauma, West Brundage Lane, 12:55 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:44 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 12:23 a.m.

• Trespass progress, East Eighth Street, 12:47 a.m.

• Domestic, Sioux Street, 1:17 a.m.

• Suspicious person, East Works Street, 3:04 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 7:29 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Mountain View, 8:46 a.m.

• Barking dog, Burton Street, 8:50 a.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 10:32 a.m.

• Accident, South Main Street, 11:08 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Burton Street, 11:23 a.m.

• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 11:36 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Court, 1:26 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:03 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:06 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:16 p.m.

• Dog at large, Highland Avenue, 2:44 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 2:55 p.m.

• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 3:42 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:26 p.m.

• Animal found, North Main Street, 4:35 p.m.

• Damaged property, East Fifth Street, 6:05 p.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 6:49 p.m.

• Accident, Eighth Street, 9:12 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Sixth Avenue East, 11:32 p.m.

• Domestic, Burton Street, 11:40 p.m.

Saturday

• Barking dog, Pinyon Place, 4:23 a.m.

• Barking dog, Sixth Avenue East, 4:42 a.m.

• Accident, Smith Street, 9:34 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Gladstone Street, 9:51 a.m.

• Traffic control, North Main Street, 10:37 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Bowman Avenue, 10:36 a.m.

• Accident, Stonegate Drive, 11:16 a.m.

• Accident, Emerson Street, 11:23 a.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 11:35 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, South Main Street, 11:35 a.m.

• Citizen assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:29 p.m.

• Snow removal, South Carlin Street, 1:38 p.m.

• Dog at large, Shelley Lane, 1:10 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 2:08 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Parker Avenue, 3:09 p.m.

• Dog at large, Val Vista Street, 3:17 p.m.

• K9 PR, West 12th Street, 4 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Heartland Drive, 3:59 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Mydland Road, 6:12 p.m.

• Animal injured, Zuni Drive, 6:58 p.m.

• Welfare check, West 11th Street, 7:37 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Mydland Road, 8:58 p.m.

• Careless driver, West 14th Street, 10:42 p.m.

• Removal of subject, East Brundage Lane, 10:52 p.m.

• DUS, Sheridan Avenue, 10:45 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.

Sunday

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 12:05 a.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 1:18 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Cedar Avenue, 7:49 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:40 a.m.

• Welfare check, Monte Vista Street, 10:12 a.m.

• Alarm, North Main Street, 10:59 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Carrington Street, 11:03 a.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 11:43 a.m.

• Medical, Val Vista Street, 11:51 a.m.

• Medical, East Heald Street, 12:52 p.m.

• Animal found, Omarr Avenue, 2:29 p.m.

• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 3:26 p.m.

• Domestic, West Fifth Street, 3:44 p.m.

• Animal found, Emerson Street, 5:29 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Thurmond Street, 6:19 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Intoxication, Upper Prairie Dog Road, 4:24 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 87, mile marker 30.5, 9:43 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Slater Creek Lane, Ranchester, 10:55 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Ridge trailhead, 10:04 a.m.

• Theft cold, Wild Horse Road, 11:56 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Bird Farm Road and Highway 87, 3 p.m.

• Assist WHP, Interstate 90 eastbound, milepost 30, 5:54 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious circumstance, Swaim Road and Upper Road, 6:58 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 2:29 p.m.

• Assist agency, Big Horn Avenue, 6:35 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Joseph Anthony Kendrick, 56, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Skie Stover, 19, Sheridan, fail to report accident, fail to maintain liability insurance, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Britin Fauneil Smith, 31, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Sharon Lynne Trujillo, 54, Sheridan, DUI, DUS, possession of a controlled substance in plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Brionna Faye Neiger, 26, Sheridan custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Edward Thomas Trujillo, 81, Sheridan, DUI, possession of a controlled substance in pill or cap form, felony theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Gabriel Thomas Allen, 33, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 67

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 14

Number of releases for the weekend: 8

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 70