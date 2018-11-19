FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• No calls reported.

Saturday

• Odor investigation, 1100 block Coffeen Avenue, 6:28 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 800 block North Main Street, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, Val Vista Street and First Street, 11:52 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• RMA assist, 5900 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:33 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Lift assist, North Main Street, 1:11 a.m.

• Medical, Arlington Boulevard, 1:24 a.m.

• Medical, Thomas Drive, 9:10 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 12:31 p.m.

• Medical, Val Vista Street, 3:54 p.m.

• Medical, Upper Prairie Dog Road, 4:25 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:15 p.m.

• Medical, Burton Street, 11:59 p.m.

Saturday

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 12:45 a.m.

• Blood draw, West 12th Street, 1:18 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:09 a.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 11:15 a.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 11:48 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:02 p.m.

• Medical, Highway 87, 3:04

• Trauma, New York Avenue, 9:39 p.m.

Sunday

• Trauma, Beckton Avenue, 1:50 a.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 5:46 a.m.

• Medical, Avoca Court, 9:51 a.m.

• Medical, Val Vista Street, 11:52 a.m.

• Medical, East Heald Street, 12:53 p.m.

• Trauma, West Brundage Lane, 12:55 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:44 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 12:23 a.m.

• Trespass progress, East Eighth Street, 12:47 a.m.

• Domestic, Sioux Street, 1:17 a.m.

• Suspicious person, East Works Street, 3:04 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 7:29 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Mountain View, 8:46 a.m.

• Barking dog, Burton Street, 8:50 a.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 10:32 a.m.

• Accident, South Main Street, 11:08 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Burton Street, 11:23 a.m.

• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 11:36 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Court, 1:26 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:03 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:06 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:16 p.m.

• Dog at large, Highland Avenue, 2:44 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 2:55 p.m.

• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 3:42 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:26 p.m.

• Animal found, North Main Street, 4:35 p.m.

• Damaged property, East Fifth Street, 6:05 p.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 6:49 p.m.

• Accident, Eighth Street, 9:12 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Sixth Avenue East, 11:32 p.m.

• Domestic, Burton Street, 11:40 p.m.

Saturday

• Barking dog, Pinyon Place, 4:23 a.m.

• Barking dog, Sixth Avenue East, 4:42 a.m.

• Accident, Smith Street, 9:34 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Gladstone Street, 9:51 a.m.

• Traffic control, North Main Street, 10:37 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Bowman Avenue, 10:36 a.m.

• Accident, Stonegate Drive, 11:16 a.m.

Accident, Emerson Street, 11:23 a.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 11:35 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, South Main Street, 11:35 a.m.

• Citizen assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:29 p.m.

• Snow removal, South Carlin Street, 1:38 p.m.

• Dog at large, Shelley Lane, 1:10 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 2:08 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Parker Avenue, 3:09 p.m.

• Dog at large, Val Vista Street, 3:17 p.m.

• K9 PR, West 12th Street, 4 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Heartland Drive, 3:59 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Mydland Road, 6:12 p.m.

• Animal injured, Zuni Drive, 6:58 p.m.

• Welfare check, West 11th Street, 7:37 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Mydland Road, 8:58 p.m.

• Careless driver, West 14th Street, 10:42 p.m.

• Removal of subject, East Brundage Lane, 10:52 p.m.

• DUS, Sheridan Avenue, 10:45 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.

Sunday

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 12:05 a.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 1:18 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Cedar Avenue, 7:49 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:40 a.m.

• Welfare check, Monte Vista Street, 10:12 a.m.

• Alarm, North Main Street, 10:59 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Carrington Street, 11:03 a.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 11:43 a.m.

• Medical, Val Vista Street, 11:51 a.m.

• Medical, East Heald Street, 12:52 p.m.

• Animal found, Omarr Avenue, 2:29 p.m.

• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 3:26 p.m.

• Domestic, West Fifth Street, 3:44 p.m.

• Animal found, Emerson Street, 5:29 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Thurmond Street, 6:19 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Intoxication, Upper Prairie Dog Road, 4:24 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 87, mile marker 30.5, 9:43 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Slater Creek Lane, Ranchester, 10:55 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Ridge trailhead, 10:04 a.m.

• Theft cold, Wild Horse Road, 11:56 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Bird Farm Road and Highway 87, 3 p.m.

• Assist WHP, Interstate 90 eastbound, milepost 30, 5:54 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious circumstance, Swaim Road and Upper Road, 6:58 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 2:29 p.m.

• Assist agency, Big Horn Avenue, 6:35 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Joseph Anthony Kendrick, 56, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Skie Stover, 19, Sheridan, fail to report accident, fail to maintain liability insurance, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Britin Fauneil Smith, 31, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Sharon Lynne Trujillo, 54, Sheridan, DUI, DUS, possession of a controlled substance in plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Brionna Faye Neiger, 26, Sheridan custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Edward Thomas Trujillo, 81, Sheridan, DUI, possession of a controlled substance in pill or cap form, felony theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Gabriel Thomas Allen, 33, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 67

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 14

Number of releases for the weekend: 8

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 70

Nov. 19, 2018

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

