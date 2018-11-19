Generals pick up two more comfortable wins over weekend

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College men’s basketball team moved to 6-0 on the season with a couple road victories. The Generals downed United Tribes Technical College 108-83 Friday and toppled Bismarck State College 115-99 Saturday.

Camron Reece led the charge Friday with 18 points. Adham Eleeda logged 15 points on five 3-pointers, and Sean Sutherlin chipped in 11 points. AJ Bramah just missed out on a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds, while Sasa Vuksanovic and Javary Christmas tallied 12 points apiece off the bench.

Six Generals scored in double figures Saturday. Sutherlin boasted a double-double, pouring in 20 points and corralling 10 rebounds. Christmas scored 15 points; Eleeda and Jay Lewis had 14 apiece; Vuksanovic added 13, and Reece chipped in 10 points.

SC returns home for the next four games, starting with Lake Region State College Friday at 8 p.m.

Lady Generals go 1-1

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College women’s basketball team split a road trip to North Dakota to move to 4-2 on the season. The Lady Generals edged United Tribes Technical College 65-59 Friday and fell at Bismarck State College 84-63 Saturday.

Aloma Solovi and Noora Parttimaa tallied 14 points apiece to pace the Lady Generals Friday.

Brooklyn Betham came off the bench and tallied 13 points.

Parttimaa poured in a team-high 15 points Saturday. Solovi added 11 points and four assists, while Cynthia Green came off the bench to record 11 points and seven rebounds.

SC hosts Lake Region State College Friday at 5 p.m.