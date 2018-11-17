Falxa Ranch receives birding designation

SHERIDAN — The Falxa Ranch joined the property surrounding The Brinton, Ucross Ranch, Kleenburn Recreation Area and the Valley View subdivision in becoming a designated Important Bird Area. The Bighorn Audubon Society happened across the location while birding earlier this year, and members recognized the need to preserve the area for greater sage grouse and the Brewer’s Sparrow.

To achieve IBA status, several requirements must be met and are designated by the American Bird Conservancy and The Audubon Society. IBAs are part of a global conservation strategy that focuses attention on habitats and key bird species, according to information given by the Bighorn Audubon chapter president Jackie Canterbury.

“The concept is simple: identify and compile an inventory of areas that sustain healthy populations of birds,” Canterbury wrote.

A small group of birders from the Bighorn Audubon did exactly that, spending a day at the ranch and identifying birds.

“It was a clear and sunny spring day, and we were happy to be out of town,” Canterbury said. “We were looking for grassland endemics, a suite of birds that are uniquely adapted to the grasslands and live nowhere else.”

A greater sage grouse crossed the group’s path, followed by the song of a Brewer’s Sparrow, which makes its home among sagebrush. The group quickly realized the need for the area to possibly become an IBA.

The Falxa Ranch joins 40 other designations in Wyoming spanning 8,278,500 acres of both public and private lands. Under the Audubon Rockies, the Bighorn Audubon and the Falxa Ranch formed a partnership to designate 22,000 acres as an IBA.

Owners of the ranch, Betty and Martin Falxa, have been working with government entities throughout their time as landowners, and wish greatly to preserve the land. The IBA designation helps to keep the land together, rather than moving the other direction of sectioning and selling the land off as many have done recently.

“To me it’s really important to keep it from being sold and split up because that kind of thing…it’s gobbling up the agriculture land,” Betty Falxa said.

Falxa worked for the Massachusetts Audubon for 18 years as an educator, so her knowledge of the designation and its personal impact goes deeper than most.

“Birds change through the seasons,” Falxa said. “…It’s really interesting to track the birds through the seasons, and it keeps you in touch with the botany as well.”

Falxa hopes to preserve the ranch to eventually make it a place for nonprofit education research in addition to it continuing as a livestock grazing entity. So far, the area has served well for providing a place for education research. The Bureau of Land Management and Wyoming Game and Fish Department have recognized the area as a core area for sage grouse — a species at risk in areas where oil and gas industries are developing on integral lands for the animals —and brought in research students from Montana State University and the University of Wyoming. The effects on development on what were bird habitats have caused bird areas, and specifically sage grouse in Wyoming, led the BLM to designate core areas for the species to keep the birds from going on the endangered species list. Because of the research and mapping that came from those visits, the area was easily designated into an IBM.

Canterbury said the designation legitimizes the notion that the ranch is an important place for birds. The designation south in Johnson County helps preserve birds and ecosystems in Sheridan County.

“Audubon asked the question, “If the Falxa were not here, would birds be affected?” The answer was an astounding yes,” Canterbury said.

Canterbury said the designation gives birds standing, a place at the table, in a changing world, which will be determined over time by sage grouse population health in the Sheridan and Johnson counties.