Anticipating ‘Black Wednesday’

Since my arrival at The Sheridan Press in May, I started hearing whispers of something called “Black Wednesday.” At those two words, colleagues would lock eyes and solemnly nod, as if they’d gone through battle together.

Finally, in a department head meeting in July, I learned the event’s significance.

Black Wednesday is the day before Thanksgiving, when The Press delivers our largest single edition of the year to subscribers and non-subscribers alike — more than 12,000 homes across Sheridan County. In addition to the regular daily news, this epic paper is chock-full of inserts with extra editorial content and exclusive Black Friday offers.

Nearly impossible to bend, the result weighs about 2 pounds.

Since we’re a small newspaper, preparing for Black Wednesday is no small feat. It’s an excellent example of how various teams collaborate to serve the community. Even the daily production, which runs like clockwork, is impressive to newbies. To get a better sense of the inner workings, I spent this week chatting with veteran Pressites about what goes into Black Wednesday.

Months in advance, the teams began planning what, when and how everything will be printed — all on top of our regularly scheduled content.

Kristen Czaban, the publisher, helped orchestrate it all, while lead marketing specialist Janea LaMeres explored advertising opportunities. Art director Jon Cates and his designers formatted the extra content, considering print quality, color and light. Ashleigh Fox, a reporter, helped organize the list of articles for that day.

Meanwhile, the inestimable Chad Riegler, our production manager, has had to consider countless variables, from scheduling advance prints to ensuring the printing press runs smoothly.

Next, the teams had to figure out how to actually get the newspaper to the public.

Street by street and house by house, our circulation crew reviewed a map of extended routes, then coordinated with the carriers, who have a long afternoon and evening ahead of them.

“Someone who usually delivers 300 papers may end up with 1,000,” explained Yvonne Cossel, a circulation clerk who has experienced every Black Wednesday since it began in 2011.

As for Black Wednesday itself? Here’s a peek of what’s going down next week.

Tuesday at noon marks the deadline for reporters to file their stories.

By Wednesday at 7 a.m., everything will be edited, designed and sent to the pressroom.

Around 8:30 a.m., the printing will begin. Yvonne will snag the first few hundred daily newspapers hot off the press and drop them at the post office for delivery to our out-of-county subscribers.

Then, the pressroom team must reset and test the “inserter,” a piece of machinery that folds the daily newspaper into the many inserts, creating one giant edition.

By 9:30 a.m., they will begin printing and inserting the 12,000-plus copies for mass distribution.

This is where the rest of the staff comes in.

About a dozen of us will spend the day rolling each newspaper, dropping it in a plastic sack, wrapping with a rubber band and dropping it all in a large postal bag. When that’s full, we’ll lug it to the back door. There, another group will hand an allotted number to the carriers, who are scheduled in 15-minute intervals.

Roll and wrap, wrap and roll. Lug a bag. Break for pizza. Roll and wrap all over again.

“Everyone’s laughing and visiting, which makes the day go by faster,” said Becky Martini, our front office and HR manager, who is overseeing the entire process. “…But you may not be able to get out of bed on Thursday.”

I also have been warned several times to wear comfy shoes and don black clothes that can — and will — get smudged in fresh ink.

Already I understand how Black Wednesday brings the teams — our team! — together. We will work hard all day toward a clear goal: Inform and engage the community, one newspaper at a time.

“Black Wednesday is a great way to reconnect with the entire county every year,” Czaban said. “We want everyone, not just our regular subscribers, to be able to see what’s going on.”

At the end of the day, when the sun has set and the newspapers are gone, we will go home to the promise of a feast, passing reminders of our accomplishment on every doorstep.

Editor’s note: The Sheridan Press will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Due to the extra size and distribution, your newspaper may arrive slightly later that afternoon and evening.