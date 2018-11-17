Get ready to ‘Light Up the Night’ and ‘Get Caught Shopping’ locally

Sheridan are you ready to “Light Up the Night?” We’ll be kicking off the holiday season at the 23rd annual Sheridan Christmas Stroll this coming Friday from 4-8 p.m. on Main Street and Grinnell Plaza.

This festive family event features free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and ornament decorating with Home Depot at Stroll Central (a.k.a. the Chamber Office), marshmallow roasting and giveaways such as hot cocoa, cider, chili, hot dogs and more in Grinnell Plaza and free wagon rides on Main Street. New this year is the free photo booth in Grinnell Plaza. Post your photos on the Sheridan Christmas Stroll Facebook page and be entered to win $100 in Chamber Bucks.

Also new is Christmas Stroll Ice Cream created by Cowboy Creamery. We’ll be handing out samples outside Stroll Central, and you can purchase pints at Cowboy Creamery.

Our downtown businesses will be ready to help you complete your holiday shopping with sales and in-store specials, and local musicians will perform throughout the night at participating businesses. Thanks to Rocky Mountain Sign Design & Print, Grinnell Plaza will be beautifully lit, as will the businesses participating in the Lighting & Decorating Contest. At the end of the night, gather in Grinnell Plaza and look east as we light up the night with the fireworks finale, provided by Bruce Burns.

On Stroll night, stop by Stroll Central to pick up a program for a list of activities, musicians’ performance times and locations, the participating businesses and more. We’ll also have Stroll buttons available for purchase.

Stroll buttons are available now at the Chamber or one of our 97 participating businesses for $5. They will be sold until they are gone, and we’ve again produced 2,750 buttons. Stroll buttons are a fun commemorative piece, and they can also help you win great prizes. Each participating business will get a winning button number on Stroll night that will be posted in their business through Dec. 24. If you find the winning button number at any of the businesses that matches your button number, you can win a prize valued at $50 or more. But the button fun doesn’t stop there!

The Chamber will kick off its “Get Caught Shopping” campaign the day after Stroll, Nov. 24, which is also Small Business Saturday. During Get Caught Shopping, Chamber volunteers will be out looking for Stroll Button wearers shopping in Stroll participating stores. Those “caught” shopping while wearing their Stroll buttons can win Chamber Bucks in denominations from $25 to $250! Volunteers will also be out catching shoppers on Saturday, Dec. 1, 8 and 15. A big thank you goes to the sponsors who make Christmas Stroll possible: Bank of the West, city of Sheridan, Ramaco Carbon, Rocky Mountain Sign Design & Print, Sheridan Travel & Tourism, Sportsman’s Warehouse and the WYO Theater. The dollars raised during Christmas Stroll are used each year to purchase decorations throughout our downtown.

We look forward to seeing you!

Jodi Hartley is the marketing and communications director at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.