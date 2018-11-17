Seasonal work habits changing with extended seasons

By Carrie Haderlie

news@thesheridanpress.com

SHERIDAN — Winter is here, meaning employees at many Wyoming agencies are seeing seasonal shifts in their work.

And while winter may mean more time in the office, winter itself is also changing.

Fire seasons are getting longer because of climate change, according to Kirk Strom, a fire management officer at the BLM’s High Plains District Office. This makes seasonal shifts a different kind of challenge than they once were.

“With climate change, fire seasons are getting longer,” Strom said. This is most prevalent in the fall of the year, (and) this longer fire season poses two challenges to fire programs across the nation.”

Those challenges include finding funding and personnel to meet the needs of a longer fire season, Strom said. The BLM generally hires seasonal employees to fight fire, but the extended season can make it harder to hire the students who traditionally fill that role.

Budgets are also flat, and the BLM has had no increase in funding to accommodate the now-longer fire season, Strom said.

During the colder months, permanent BLM employees may not work the 16-hour shifts 14 days in a row that they do in summer but there is still plenty to do. Winter work at the BLM includes hiring for the next season and suppression and preparedness in pre-planning efforts, both internally and externally, with cooperating agencies.

During winter, the BLM also focuses on equipment and facilities maintenance and upgrades. Employees also carry out slash burning, and the workload almost never ends for BLM dispatch.

“Dispatch supports the nation by mobilizing Wyoming resources nationally,” Strom said. “It is almost always fire season somewhere in the nation — California right now, for example. Their job is to support that year-round.”

Wyoming Game and Fish specialists also make seasonal shifts to their schedules, Paul Mavrakis, Sheridan Region Fisheries Supervisor said. In general, his employees collect data in the field as soon as they can get out in springtime until it begins to snow.

“We’re just piling up data sheets and stream surveys, lake surveys, creel surveys, herpetology stuff — whatever we’re working on,” Mavrakis said. “All of my guys have these huge stacks sitting on their desks from all summer long, because we don’t spend time when the weather is nice entering that data.”

Come winter, they play catch up, entering data, analyzing it and writing reports.

“We get grumpy when it comes time to come from the field to the office,” Mavrakis laughed. “But we try not to say, ‘Ok, starting this week we are in the office 40 hours per week.’ We try to find ways to remain outside.”

Often the employees oversee trout spawning in the fall, and complete projects like building fishing piers during the off season. The fisheries employees also help the wildlife arm of the Game and Fish, manning hunting checks and stocking the Sheridan Bird Farm during the fall and winter.

“It’s similar to a ranch or a farm—there’s always something to do, and during different times of the year, we have a different focus,” Mavrakis said.

Desk work is a necessary task, too, because reports and analyses compiled in winter help experts remain informed about Wyoming habitats, he said.

The Game and Fish plans trout stocking three years in advance, and Mavrakis will make his stocking requests for 2021 this winter.

“We have to do that,” Mavrakis said. “Our hatcheries need that kind of time to plan to have mature fish to give eggs, or to have fish at the certain sizes they need to meet their requests.”

Suzan Guilford, public affairs officer with the Bighorn National Forest, said her agency hires many seasonal employees each year, and starts that process in the winter.

“Here on the Bighorn National Forest, we hire for the fire program, the range program and recreation program” throughout the winter, she said.

When summer comes, seasonal employees will be tasked with maintaining trails and campsites or will be camp hosts. Many are college students who return to school in the fall and winter.

“They have the summer off, and their schedule will match the time frame we need employees,” Guilford said. “They receive good training, and ability to work in an area they are interested in, and then they go back to school in the fall.”

Other seasonal help are retired from previous careers, while some are instructors at schools, bus drivers, school support staff or work at winter lodges.

“Many of our seasonal employees come from outside of the state, from across the nation,” Guilford said, and they return to their careers and home states for the winter.

The national forest generally starts seasonal employees in mid-May to the end of May, and recruiting this year began in September.