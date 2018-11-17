Many organizations make it possible to #OptOutside

Did you know that 50 percent of all Americans do not have an outdoor adventure of any sort during a given year? That’s no hike, bike ride, stroll through the park or s’mores roasting over a camp fire. Not even one.

Here in Sheridan we are blessed with outdoor amenities galore. Well-maintained city parks that are outfitted with playgrounds, picnic shelters and gardens are scattered throughout the community. Miles of pathways, fishing ponds, dog parks, golf and disc golf courses are all at our fingertips as well. Thanks to the Sheridan Community Land Trust we can hike and bike on the Red Grade and Soldier Ridge Trails and float the Tongue River Water Trail. Our hometown ski area will be up and running this winter due to the tireless efforts of the Antelope Butte Foundation, and the Black Mountain Nordic Club ensures that we have access to beautiful cross-country ski trails just a short distance from town.

Many other organizations contribute to the array of outdoor activities available to the citizens of our county. The school districts, YMCA, Sheridan Recreation District and Tongue River Valley Community Center strive to offer numerous and diverse outdoor opportunities for our youth. Science Kids, Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation and Rooted in Wyoming also provide open-air, hands-on learning programs that benefit hundreds of children each year.

The Hub on Smith and Wyoming Wilderness Association host free hiking outings throughout the year, and the Bomber Mountain Cycling Club brings cyclists of all ages and skill levels together. The Sheridan County Sportsmen’s Association, Sheridan’s chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the Little Bighorn Trout Unlimited Chapter and various other local clubs hold events and create ways to get people of all ages outdoors.

Lest we forget, the USFS Bighorn National Forest, Wyoming Game and Fish, Wyoming Bureau of Land Management and Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails all exist in part to create and maintain outdoor recreation areas and engage people in activity in our open spaces.

Kicked off in 2015, #OptOutside is the brainchild of the company Recreational Equipment, Inc. In the past three years the National Parks System, numerous states and companies large and small have jumped on board. On Friday, Nov. 23, otherwise known as Black Friday, the Wyoming State Parks system will be joining the movement that is sweeping the nation, and offering free entrance into all of its parks and open historic sites.

Many of us chose to live here at the base of the Bighorns because of the tremendous outdoor opportunities we are afforded. As we enter this Thanksgiving week, what better way to honor and give thanks to the people and organizations that have made our community a haven of outdoor opportunity than to jump on the bandwagon. Before you hit downtown Sheridan for the 22nd annual Christmas Stroll, #OptOutside.

Julie Greer is a member of the Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources Commission.