Carroll litters her name all over Sheridan’s record board

SHERIDAN — When Sheridan High School swimming head coach Brent Moore glances up at the record board hanging proudly on the wall just outside his office, he feels fortunate.

“I think about how lucky I’ve been to be able to coach kids like Piper (Carroll) these last couple seasons,” Moore said. “You don’t get an opportunity to do that, that often.”

Carroll put a bow on her high school swimming career this fall, and she left her mark in more ways that one.

Not only does Carroll’s name appear on the Lady Broncs’ record board in five different places, but how she elevated herself and the program as a whole is something Moore won’t soon forget.

“We always tell to the kids, ‘If you lose a race, we don’t want to be able to tell the winners from the losers,’ and with Piper, it was like that all the time,” Moore said. “You knew she was disappointed at times, but she would never show it, and she’d always be ready to go and step up the next time she got on the blocks.

“She’s everything in a leader you want.”

Carroll didn’t start swimming competitively until the summer following her seventh-grade year. She joined club swimming but soon found out high school swimming had a different feel and a subsequent effect on Carroll.

“I didn’t get really competitive until freshman year,” Carroll said. “That team atmosphere is way more competitive.”

The dedication and meteoric improvement that followed warranted Carroll a spot on the 200-yard medley relay as a sophomore.

If swimming with upperclassmen at the state meet in a middle lane wasn’t enough pressure, rival Campbell County also presented the biggest challenger between the Lady Broncs and a spot atop the podium. Carroll, to this day, can still envision that race.

“It was so close, and the girl right next to me was from Gillette, and so I could just barely see her fingers touch right after I felt my fingers touch,” Carroll said. “Beating Gillette was always a big deal.”

That remains Carroll’s most memorable race of her career. The stakes, the stage, the time and the place are all things she won’t soon forget.

But more than the records and the championships, Carroll will remember the people she met, trained and grew close to in her time as a Lady Bronc.

“I’ve made most of my best friends through sports and a lot from swimming, and Coach Moore is such a good coach,” Carroll said.

One of those close friends, Molly Green — who’s in her freshman season swimming at the University of Wyoming — wrote Carroll a letter and had it delivered the day before the Lady Broncs loaded up a bus bound for Laramie for the 2018 state meet.

The handwritten and heartfelt message, penned by another decorated Sheridan swimmer, reminded Carroll to enjoy her final high school meet. And more so, it reaffirmed to Carroll that she had put in the work for one final applaud-worthy meet.

Whether it was the letter, the years of training, the urgency to give herself one last memorable chapter in her Lady Broncs’ career or a combination of those things, Carroll seized the moment and etched her name one last time into the history books.

Carroll broke records in three of her four races on the last day of the state meet — the 200-yard medley relay and the 50- and 100-yard freestyles.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever coached a kid that’s swam that fast in 20-something years of doing this,” Moore said. “… That girl’s high school state meet was one of the best meets altogether.”

Teammate Jadyn Mullikin, who swam the backstroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay, approached the blocks prior to the race, somewhat cocky, without an ounce of doubt in her mind that her relay team would clock in faster than it ever had before.

“We pretty much knew we were going to be able to break that record because we had Piper as our freestyler,” Mullikin said.

Carroll will likely continue her swimming at the next level. She has taken an official visit to UW and is seriously considering rejoining her friend Green in Laramie.

Carroll’s time at Sheridan has come to an end, but the wake she left and the records she broke look to remain for years to come.