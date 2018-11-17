Seniors fulfill freshman contract with state title

BIG HORN — As freshmen, this year’s group of seniors on the Big Horn High School football team made a commitment to one another. Encouraged by coaches, the 12 seniors signed a contract to play all four years of high school football.

The seniors — Jon Cunningham, Kade Eisele, Liam Greenelsh, Ryan Johnson, Jared Juergens, Brock Michaud, Seth Mullinax, Jack Nance, Jaxon Parker, Isaac Pearce, Robert Stanley and Kade VanDyken— committed to the program by signing a contract drawn up by Eisele and VanDyken, with a $200 fine if a player didn’t hold up his end of the bargain.

Their dedication paid off last week in the form of a state championship. The Rams capped off an undefeated season with a 56-3 dismantling of Cokeville at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, thanks in large part to the team’s senior-laden offensive and defensive lines and four total touchdowns from Eisele and VanDyken.

Success isn’t new to the senior class — the group finished 37-5 overall in four years with two championships and a runner-up — but this season’s level of dominance was unprecedented. With a blowout victory in the title game last week, Big Horn concluded arguably the best season ever by a 1A team. In 11 games this year, the Rams averaged a Wyoming 11-man record 52.45 points per game and allowed 9.55 points per outing. Comfort between players helped propel the team to a championship, which may not have occurred in the same fashion without the freshman contract.

“Coaches always stress to us how important it is for us all to stay together and keep playing,” VanDyken said. “We’ve stuck together over the years, and I think that’s a big part of why we’re successful.”

After several players in a class two years ahead of this year’s senior group quit football for various reasons, Big Horn coaches urged the then-freshmen to stay with the sport.

“We were saying, ‘You guys gotta make sure that no one slips through the cracks,’” assistant coach Andrew Marcure said. “Just telling them they need to make sure they include each other (and) good things will happen for them, and they did, which was awesome.”

Clearly, the unofficial agreement worked.

“Everyone that signed that is still playing,” Eisele said. It [was] just a way to keep everyone on track and make sure that we stay together as a group.”

Head coach Kirk McLaughlin said the contract helped keep a solid number of players.

“As coaches, we were kind of frustrated,” McLaughlin said. “You’re going to lose (some) kids, but we didn’t want to keep losing kids. They kind of took it upon themselves to make their class contract. I wish every class would do it. Football is such a numbers game, (so) you want kids out. They’re always better football players as seniors. It’s really made a difference with that group. They were great for us the last three years, but their game has really stepped up as seniors.”

After losing in the playoff quarterfinals as freshmen, Mullinax said the seniors expected to play in Laramie, where the Rams competed for a state title the past three seasons.

“It’s really cool what we’ve done here,” Mullinax said. “It’s a dynasty. Most places it doesn’t seem like a failure to not make it to [state at War Memorial Stadium]. For us, if we don’t make it to the War, we take it personally.”

McLaughlin still has the contract — scrawled in pen with a dozen signatures on a piece of looseleaf paper — in his office and brought it out earlier this season to remind the players how far they’ve come.

“It’s always fun to reference it every now and then,” Nance said.

Similarly, McLaughlin has enjoyed seeing the players grow up over the years.

“You guys get to see what they’re capable of on the football field, but I get to hang out with them,” McLaughlin said. “They’re just a fun group to be around, and I’ll miss that just as much as I’ll miss them being on the football field.”

Marcure agreed and said the seniors had a long-term achievement in mind when they committed to the program three years ago.

“Their main goal was, ‘We’re hanging around for our senior year so we can hang a banner,” Marcure said.

After signing the contract three years ago, the group of seniors reaped the rewards of their labor with an undefeated championship season.