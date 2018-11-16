All-girls hockey team set to begin season

For the first time in several years, Sheridan will have an all-girls hockey team.

The Sheridan Girl Hawks begin their season Friday night at the Whitney Rink at the M&M’s Center with a weekend tournament against a team from Gillette and two teams from Montana.

The Girl Hawks are an under-14 girls team, the first ever in Sheridan. Previously, there was an under-19 girls team that ended several years ago.

Participation numbers in the younger age groups increased this year and were high enough to have a full team. The Girl Hawks have 17 players ranging from ages 9 to 14 with varying skill levels.

Head coach Amanda Alexander said many local community members have worked on forming a girls team for the past few seasons.

“We’ve been trying really hard to build back a girl’s program,” Alexander said. “We have enough girls (this year) that would commit to it.”

Alexander grew up in a hockey community in Middlebury, Vermont, and has played in Sheridan adult hockey leagues for many years.

She also previously coached some of the Sheridan U-19 teams and is looking forward to coaching the sport again.

“Girls hockey has always been my first passion and my first love, so I’m super excited about this,” Alexander said.

“I just love the group dynamics of girls. That’s my favorite part, is just working with the girls, the dynamics of the group. Getting the younger and more inexperienced kids to grow and watch their confidence soar, that kind of stuff.”

Alexander also likes the pace, quick shifts and interchangeability of players.

“Hockey by far is the most fun sport I’ve ever played,” Alexander said. “You play everywhere at all times. You could be playing offense one second and defense the next.”

Sheridan Amateur Hockey Association President Jack Morey helped get the Girl Hawks program off the ground. He said participation in Sheridan is increasing at all levels.

“Our hockey community is growing leaps and bounds, not just girls but across the board,” Morey said. “I think our new facility is a direct correlation to our growth.”

Morey also appreciates the fast-paced excitement of hockey.

“The energy of the game is just amazing,” Morey said. “I’m sure the girls see that and want to be a part of it.”

Practice began Oct. 14 and the season ends in February.

The first year will involve a shorter season and no playoffs because there are only three girls U-14 teams in Wyoming, and at least four teams are required to form a league. Because of that, the Girl Hawks will regularly face teams from Montana and South Dakota.

Most of the girls practice and play on coed teams in addition to the Girl Hawks. Georgia Gould and Carsyn Thompson are two such players. Gould mainly plays center and Thompson plays defense. Both players are 12 years old and began skating at age 4 and playing hockey at age 5.

Gould and Thompson said it is different and more fun playing on an all-girls team because the players have more commonalities.

“There are more similarities you can share with people, have more things in common,” Gould said. “Something that’s kind of unique to just us (girls).”

The players said they have easily gained acceptance from boys on Sheridan coed teams. Unfortunately, opposing players sometimes disrespect the girls due to their gender.

“Not necessarily around here, but there are other people who think that hockey is just a sport for boys,” Gould said.

Thompson concurred.

“The boys aren’t very nice to us in other towns when we play against them because we’re girls,” Thompson said.

Both players said they enjoy the physicality and skill involved. Full-body checking is illegal in girls hockey, but the rules are otherwise the same.

“You don’t have to hold anything back,” Gould said.

The players and supporters hope to have a Sheridan U-19 team in the next few years in addition to the U-14 team.

“That’s our whole goal,” Morey said. “Hopefully the snowball just gets bigger as we keep moving.”

Friday marks the beginning of the Girl Hawks season and could be the start of more local girls hockey teams in the future.