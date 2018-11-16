Wyoming news briefs

Gillette student faces nine charges in threats

GILLETTE (WNE) — The 14-year-old Sage Valley student who brought two handguns and 36 rounds of ammunition to school and threatened to shoot another student and staff members faces nine counts of attempted first-degree murder, said Gillette Police Lt. Brent Wasson.

Each of the nine counts is for a potential victim who was identified as someone the student intended to target because he was unhappy with them or was in the classroom where the student planned to commit the shooting, Wasson said.

The Campbell County Attorney’s Office declined to say whether the 14-year-old will be charged as a juvenile or as an adult.

The student took the guns from a family member, and because the guns were taken without the owner’s consent or knowledge, there will be no charges related to the firearms, Wasson said. On Tuesday morning, the student was carrying a 40-caliber handgun and had a 9mm handgun in his locker when another student heard him making the threats. That student told Sage Valley staff, who contained the student, called the police and locked down the school. The student acted alone and was prevented from committing any acts of violence or hurting anyone.

In the wake of the threatened shooting at Sage Valley, the Gillette Police Department has received other reports of students planning shootings at several schools, but none have been substantiated, Wasson said.

“It’s fairly common under these circumstances,” he said about the reports. “People are hypersensitive in times like these.”

As a precautionary measure, there were additional officers at the schools Wednesday.

Eastern College fees to increase

TORRINGTON (WNE) – Responding to economic needs within the college, the Eastern Wyoming College Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to increase the per-credit-hour fees students pay by $10, an almost 30 percent increase over the current fee structure.

Trustees have been considering the idea, approved unanimously during the meeting Tuesday, for a couple months. This week, Kelly Strampe, an English instructor and president of the EWC Faculty Senate, approached the board with questions and concerns expressed by that body.

Faculty members, as represented by the senate, overall were in favor of the proposed fee increase, Strampe said. But along with that support, there were concerns on the affect the fee increase could have on student recruitment and student retention, two issues which have also been on trustee’s minds of late.

“We recognized the fees were probably inadequate at this point,” she said. “We see the lack in our own classrooms. But we’re concerned about the impact it might have on enrollment.”

The Faculty Senate’s office position statement on the proposal cited a 2015 study published in the American Journal of Economics, noting fee and tuition increases can result in decreased enrollment. That becomes particularly relevant when combined with a more than 5 percent tuition increase and the bump in billable credits from 12 to 15 approved by the Wyoming Community College Commission to go into effect in the next academic year, the statement said.

Currently, at $28 per credit hour, EWC boasts the lowest student fees of any of the state’s seven community colleges and the University of Wyoming.

Death in October crash ruled accident

RIVERTON (WNE) — Officials have ruled the death of a passenger in a one-vehicle rollover last month near Dubois an accident.

Jacob L. Bain, 29, of Crowheart, died at the scene of the crash, which took place at about 2:30 a.m. Oct. 11 near milepost 68 on U.S. Highway 26.

The driver of the truck was a female subject also from the Crowheart area, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Travis Hauser, who said both she and Bain were ejected from the Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Neither was wearing a seatbelt, Hauser said.

“She had several internal (injuries), but she was going to make it,” he said, guessing that she also likely suffered from hypothermia, because the crash took place about two hours before emergency responders arrived at the rural scene.

She was transported by air ambulance to the Lander hospital, where she was hospitalized, WHP reports state.

Hauser also believed alcohol was a factor in the crash, but he noted that the driver’s blood was drawn for testing about eight hours after the incident.

Bain’s blood-alcohol content at the time of his death was .235.

His cause of death is listed as blunt force trauma from a single vehicle rollover with ejection from the vehicle at the scene.

Bill could mandate destruction of juvenile records

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming law allows adults to seek to clear their records of non-violent criminal acts committed while they were juveniles. But evidence of their criminal record could still remain, potentially having negative impacts on job searches or other opportunities.

A bill making its way to the state Legislature in January seeks to correct that.

The Joint Judiciary Interim Com-mittee agreed Thursday to sponsor a bill that would mandate state agencies destroy any records of a crime committed by a person while they were under the age of 18, if the prosecutors and courts approve that charge be deleted from their criminal records. It would also allow prosecuting offices to set a policy to automatically start the expungement process for juveniles in certain instances.

“What these changes are intended to do is make (expungement) a reality,” Wyoming Supreme Court Clerk Patricia Bennett said during Thursday’s committee hearing.

