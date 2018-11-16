Yoder veteran victim of benefits scam

TORRINGTON — Louis Redmond found himself in a quandary in October when his regular benefits check from the Veterans Administration didn’t show up in his bank account as expected.

Classified as 100 percent disabled, Redmond lives on a fixed income, half of which is those monthly checks from the VA.

He was still trying to figure out what he was going to do when he was contacted by the agency, asking when he’d decided to change his banking information for where the funds were to be deposited.

Redmond realized he had been hacked.

More specifically, someone had hacked his personal account with the eBenefits program — a joint effort of the VA and the Department of Defense to provide a single access point for benefits information to soldiers, veterans and their dependents. Someone — Redmond still doesn’t know whom — had entered his account and changed the routing information so his checks were sent to banks across the country they could access but Redmond could not.

“When I discussed it with the people from the VA accounting system, they had said more than 200 disabled veteran accounts had been hacked,” Redmond said. “They were being sent to different checking accounts throughout the country.”

By Andrew Brosig

Torrington Telegram Via Wyoming News Exchange