Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Public assist, 1700 block Sage Brush Drive, 2:30 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Trauma, 100 block Mydland Road, 10:35 a.m.

• Medical, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 11:44 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12 p.m.

• Not listed, 1500 block Thorne-Rider Road, 2:33 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block WEst Fifth Street, 2:53 p.m.

• Trauma, 400 block East Seventh Street, 4:32 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 5:50 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block WEst Brundage Lane, 7:50 p.m.

• Medical, 100 block West 12th Street, 9:44 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Suspicious vehicle, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 12:45 a.m.

• Welfare check, Circle 8 Drive, 8:58 a.m.

• Shots, Big Horn area, Big Horn, 10:05 a.m.

• Reckless driver, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 32, 12:51 p.m.

• Shots, Coffeen Avenue, 1:05 p.m.

• Records only, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 3:46 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Soldier Creek Road, 3:50 p.m.

• Assist WHP, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 23, 5:22 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 9:59 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

Clayton Wayne Andersen, 34, Story, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Jill Davidson, 21, Burlington, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Scott William Allison, 33, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Angelica L. Zamudio, 33, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 65

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 3

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 1

By |Nov. 16, 2018|

