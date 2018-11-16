Local briefs

Bird walk set for Saturday

BIG HORN — The next round of Birding at The Brinton will take place Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at The Brinton Museum.

Dr. Jackie Canterbury of the Bighorn Audubon Society, in cooperation with the museum, will lead the bird walk, which will include watching for fall birds making their arrival.

Those planning to participate should meet in The Brinton parking lot.

More bazaars planned for weekend

SHERIDAN — The weekend will offer more bazaars for shoppers. Each bazaar offers homemade gifts and goodies from which to choose.

Here’s a look at this week’s events.

Friday

• 5-8:30 p.m., Country Christmas Bazaar, Best Western Sheridan Center, 612 N. Main St. The bazaar features western items, gifts and more.

Saturday

• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Sunrise Assembly of God fall bazaar, 570 Marion St. This bazaar will offer crafts and baked goods along with a biscuit and gravy breakfast and turkey noodle soup for lunch. For more information, contact Penny Covalt at (307) 752-3593.

• 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. — St. Peter’s Christmas Bazaar, 1 S. Tshirgi St. This year’s theme is “Christmas Presents.” The bazaar will include antiques and collectibles, holiday decorations, cookies, candy, jewelry, ornaments and more. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring lasagna, salad, bread and homemade pie. The Red Door Thrift Store will also be open. For more information, call Kathy McNickle at (307) 752-5745 or Linda Ernst at (307) 672-2293.

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Holiday bazaar at Woodland Park Elementary School, 1010 E. Woodland Park Road. For more information, contact Amanda Niverson at (307) 751-8643. Proceeds will benefit the school.

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Country Christmas Bazaar, Best Western Sheridan Center, 612 N. Main St. The bazaar features western items, gifts and more.

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — annual Swim Team Bazaar at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, 1753 Victoria St. The sale will include artwork, handcrafted items and jewelry on 80 tables. Lunch and a bake sale will also be on site and will benefit the swim team.

Museum to offer next round of Tidbit Saturday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum will offer the next round of Tidbit Saturday this week.

The event will explore the history of tie flumes and the lumber industry in the area. It will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The event is open to children ages 4-11, all of whom should be accompanied by an adult.

To RSVP, call (307) 675-1150.

The museum is located at 850 Sibley Circle.

The Brinton to open small works show

BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will again present “The Brinton 101” exhibit, featuring nearly 300 works of art by 101 diverse artists from throughout the U.S. Included are paintings, watercolors, drawings, sculptures and mixed-media pieces of varying genre by local, regional and internationally-known artists.

Participating artists were required to create works in a small format for this popular show. All works are for sale. This exhibit opens in The Brinton’s S. K. Johnston, Jr. Family Gallery and the Jacomien Mars Reception Gallery on Sunday with an afternoon reception planned to meet the artists from 3-5 p.m. “The Brinton 101” will remain on display through Dec. 23. An online catalog of works available for purchase will be available Sunday along with descriptions of the art, retail prices and biographical information about each artist.

For more information, see The Brinton’s website, thebrintonmuseum.org.

The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.