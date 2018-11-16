Noah Emanuel Mason Greer

Noah Emanuel Mason Greer was born Nov. 11, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents David and Breanna Greer of Sheridan.

His siblings are brothers Camdyn, Jakaylon and Carsyn.

Aubrey Ruth Groteluschen

Aubrey Ruth Groteluschen was born Nov. 11, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Cameron and Emma Groteluschen of Sheridan.

Her grandparents are Ronda and Ron Groteluschen of Buffalo and Tammy and Barney Hardin of San Antonio, Texas.

Wyatt Arthur Camino

Wyatt Arthur Camino was born Nov. 9, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 10 pounds, 4 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Kirby and Kassie Camino of Buffalo.

His siblings are sister Isabelle and brother Hazen.

His grandparents are Steve and Ellen Bales of Cody and Peter John and Jackie Camino of Buffalo.