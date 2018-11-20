Special announcements from The Press

We have festive announcements for the next few days at The Sheridan Press!

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 21

The Sheridan Press’ largest single edition of the year will land on your doorstep on Wednesday.

For one day, we deliver this special newspaper to all subscribers and non-subscribers — that’s more than 12,000 homes across Sheridan County!

Please note that our office will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Because of the size and distribution of this edition, your newspaper may arrive later than usual on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Thanks for your patience!

THURSDSAY, NOV. 22

Happy Thanksgiving!

At The Sheridan Press, we are thankful for the strong community that we’ve been lucky enough to be a part of since 1887. Turkey trots, county elections, governor debates — all of the stories you read in our pages reveal the commitment of the people of Sheridan County.

Our office will be closed and there will be no newspaper on Thanksgiving, so our employees can enjoy traditions with their families. If you miss us, dive into stories in Destination Sheridan in between turkey bastings!

FRIDAY, NOV. 23

We will reopen with regular hours at 8 a.m. Friday — and with a special offer. Enjoy 25 percent off all print, online and gift subscriptions before midnight with code BLACKFRIDAY.*

Then, get in the holiday spirit with our cookie decorating party! Warm up during the Christmas Stroll as you create sweet ornaments, snowflakes and beyond with your friends at The Sheridan Press. Find us in the cozy new cooking school on the second floor of Cottonwood Kitchen + Home on Friday from 4-6 p.m. The festivities are all complimentary, while supplies last, courtesy of Albertsons.

*Offer applies to all subscription levels only for new subscribers; no renewals. May not be combined with other promotions or discounts. No refund if subscription is canceled. Valid until 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.