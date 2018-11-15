Voter turnout continues to climb in county, statewide

SHERIDAN — After a record voter turnout in this year’s primary elections, Sheridan County drew one of the highest voter turnouts during a midterm election year in recent history for the 2018 general election.

A total of 11,906 Sheridan County voters turned out for last week’s election, an increase of slightly more than 2,000 voters from the 2014 county turnout.

Statewide, a total of 205,272 voters made it to the polls, which was also a significant spike since 2014.

In 2014, 9,644 Sheridan County voters cast ballots and 171,153 voters participated statewide.

This year’s turnout was lower than the 2016 general election — which drew 14,701 Sheridan County voters and 258,788 statewide voters, but 2016 featured a presidential election.

This year’s primary elections actually managed to eclipse the voter turnout from the 2016 primary elections, making it one of the most active primary elections in the history of Sheridan County, and the state as a whole.

The increased voter turnout in recent years has corresponded with a rise in absentee voting, which is commonly referred to as early voting because voters can cast their ballots before election day without having to provide an excuse for why they cannot make it to the polls. Sheridan County sent out 3,666 absentee ballots and 3,458 of those ballots were returned by the time the polls closed on election day, according to Sheridan County election supervisor Brenda Kekich. Absentee ballots returned to the election office after 7 p.m. on election night were disqualified.

Again, absentee voting was slightly higher during the 2016 general election, when the county sent out 4,008 absentee ballots. But absentee voting in Sheridan County has jumped significantly since 2014, when the county issued only 1,898 absentee ballots.

Absentee voting made up a significant percentage of the ballots cast statewide as well. This year, Wyoming counties distributed a total of 64,716 absentee ballots and counted 62,208 of those ballots, according to Jennifer Trabing, an elections specialist with the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office.

The voter enthusiasm in Wyoming this year mirrored a national trend. The United States Elections Project estimates that 115,897,500 ballots were counted nationwide in this year’s election, which would be the highest turnout for a midterm election, by a wide margin, in more than a decade. For comparison, the Elections Project reported 83,262,122 ballots counted nationwide in the 2014 election and 90,912,015 ballots counted in the 2010 general election.

Though experts and election officials have not pinpointed the factors driving the surge in voter turnout, people of all political persuasions can agree that rising voter participation is a positive trend.

