Schools receive accountability reports

SHERIDAN — Local schools had varying results on the state’s accountability reports released earlier this month. Performances ranged from below expectations to exceeding expectations.

The state measured elementary and middle schools in three areas: growth, equity and achievement. Scores from the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress given this spring constituted how well schools performed.

Growth measures the percentage of students who improved from one year to the next. Equity accounts for the progress of the lowest 25 percent of students in a given school. Achievement is the percentage of students who are proficient or better. High schools are measured in those three areas in addition to several other factors like extended graduation, post-secondary readiness and grade nine credits.

Sheridan County School District 2 had four schools exceeding and four schools meeting expectations. In Sheridan County School District 1, the three Big Horn schools met or exceeded expectations, while the three Tongue River schools met or were below expectations. Sheridan County School District 3 exceeded growth expectations, met achievement expectations and was below expectations for the three high school measurements.

SCSD2 assistant superintendent Mitch Craft said the excellent outcomes are a reflection of great teaching.

However, Craft said SCSD2 administrators don’t have conversations with school principals and teachers about reaching state or federal expectations. Rather, they have specific discussions about class subjects and what is being done on a weekly basis for students.

“When we go and visit schools, our conversations are about results on the micro level,” Craft said. “We’re not saying, ‘Hey, we want you to be at ‘X’ level on the Wyoming accountability level.’ We never talk about that with our principals. What we instead say is, ‘So, tell us what third grade is doing right now to measure learning in the math standards,’ and then they tell us, ‘OK, right now we’re working on this fraction concept.’ We say, ‘OK, how are they going to measure that?’ They show us the tool they’re going to use to measure it and we say, ‘OK, well, next week we’ll be back and you can show us how your teachers are going to meet the needs of the kids who did understand and meet the needs of the kids who didn’t. What’s your plan?’ The focus on results is really on a micro level, on a standard-by-standard, kid-by-kid basis. Those are the conversations that we have and these are the results that we get.”

The reports had two accountability models for the first time this year: the Wyoming Accountability in Education Act, which is the state assessment, and the Every Student Succeeds Act, a federal assessment. In most cases, the WAEA standards are equal to or higher than ESSA standards, so the school districts emphasize the state results. The WAEA model excludes the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School and The Wright Place, which are assessed under a separate alternative school model in its pilot phase.

One of the new assessment areas was grade nine credits, which measures the percentage of students who have at least one-fourth of their high school credits completed by their freshman year.

Craft likes the early feedback provided by the grade nine credit measurement.

“If schools are going to take that indicator seriously, which we believe they should, then it forces you into a proactive mindset,” Craft said. “If a kid can get through their freshman year with all the credits they need and decent grades, chances are they’re going to do just fine after that. It’s a really critical year.”

SCSD1 superintendent Pete Kilbride expressed slight surprise that the TR schools did not do as well compared to recent years. He said smaller schools generally have more year-to-year fluctuation, but that is not an excuse for the results.

“It simply means we’re going to have to work much harder and much smarter to maybe reach some of those kids,” Kilbride said.

Moreover, Kilbride plans to increase teacher conversations and set clear goals, part of his mantra this year for the school district to “be intentional.”

“If you don’t set a target and a goal, chances are it’s going to get lost in the weeds,” Kilbride said.

One of the paths toward improvement is discussions between teachers at the same grade level in Big Horn and Dayton or Ranchester.

“We get together once per month to talk about those very things,” Kilbride said. “‘How did you present that lesson? How did you teach that unit? What were some of the things that you used that maybe would work for our kids over here?’ We’re lucky that we have that ability in our district to be able to compare notes with other teachers.”

SCSD3 superintendent Charles Auzqui said he was pleased with the results overall and that the high school reports were slightly misleading.

Auzqui can’t talk about specific students due to confidentiality guidelines, but he is aware of the reasons why some high school categories were below average, which include transfer students.

“We know what the situation was with graduation and the ninth grade credits, which, honestly, those kids are successful,” Auzqui said. “They went through our program and we can track them. If we just would’ve had them maybe a year earlier than that, we probably would’ve been exceeding expectations.”

With differing needs based on the accountability reports, schools will continue to improve various areas.