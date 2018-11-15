Search and rescue experiences slow year, looks to add volunteers

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Area Search and Rescue has a pool of 31 volunteers ready to step in when disaster strikes, and the team is seeking to fill the remaining nine spots with a mix of individuals over the age of 18.

Search and rescue established its Sheridan chapter in 1993. Longstanding members have noticed trends in younger people becoming less interested in volunteering despite positive support from local employers.

In addition, those committed members have endured difficult searches or recoveries but have received help from advancements in technology.

Bob Aksamit serves as the president of SASR, joining the chapter in 2006 after discovering the group’s need for more volunteers after a shorthanded search in the Cloud Peak Wilderness. Aksamit, with little experience in search and rescue procedures, was welcomed into the chapter and properly trained over time. Aksamit and Vice President Rene DeLuna both emphasized a strong desire to help people in their time of need, rather than coming in with lots of prior experience.

Training is one aspect DeLuna has seen decline in his 24 years as a volunteer.

“The last few years, though, I really don’t think the younger kids are really that interested in training,” DeLuna said. “We cover the same thing over and over, but new things get taught too. But I don’t think the younger generation has the patience for it like we do. It’s kind of hard to get them in.”

DeLuna said there are some that come into the volunteer job with the strong desire to help others and train diligently, but he would certainly like to see more people fill the nine-person void on the team. DeLuna suggested those interested sit in on one of the several trainings SASR has throughout the year to see if it is an organization for which they would be willing to volunteer their time.

The positions are 100 percent volunteer, with no benefits or payments, similar to the volunteer fire districts in outlying communities in Sheridan County. Aksamit said SASR understands that, and they emphasize to those who volunteer that families and careers always come before a search. Aksamit, who works as the building and grounds coordinator for Sheridan County School District 1 in Big Horn, said his administration is understanding of those wishing to volunteer their time as search and rescue members or firefighters.

Technology, for the most part, has served the chapter well. Advanced technologies like updated global positioning systems, Google Earth and tracking devices have aided search and rescue volunteers in finding those lost more quickly and efficiently. A new command post trailer replaced an old bus for the group, which DeLuna said he is “champing at the bit” to use. Fortunately, the team has only responded to seven rescue calls this calendar year. When the time comes to use the new computer technology to organize a large search, though, those diligent in training with the equipment will be ready.

The technological aspect of social media makes searches difficult for SASR, who sometimes cannot gain command of a search if it is blasted on social media platforms and people start with their own search parties.

“I’m not saying it’s a terrible thing, but all of a sudden there’s 400 people out there looking for somebody and we have no control over them,” Aksamit said. “It’s not that we want to control them, it’s good to manage it and be able to manage a search.”

Aksamit said people who undertake searches without first receiving direction from SASR often will themselves be at risk; if people want to help support through dinners or other means is greatly appreciated. If passersby see SASR teams on the mountain, they will often stop and ask if they can help. In that situation, search and rescue members will ask them to keep a look out in a particular area.

“It’s one of our, I call them, assets,” Aksamit said. “If somebody is snowmobiling, ‘Hey, can you watch for this person,’ or that type of thing and people are usually good about it.”

Aksamit and DeLuna have experienced their share of successful and miserable missions, where a lost person is quickly found by means of a snow machine and others where a family member is brought back after a recovery.

“Recoveries are some of the hardest,” Aksamit said. “There’s always the person that has passed away that we have to recover or search for and that’s always hard.

“But it’s also a reward to be able to bring that person home to their family even though the situation isn’t the greatest.”

Other times an entire team has come back exhausted and frostbitten but successful in bringing back people alive.

Volunteers with SASR love what they do and are looking to add passionate people to their team, but appreciate those who go adventuring well-prepared.

“If you go out, especially in the outdoors in a place you’re unfamiliar with, learn the area. Look at maps, use Google Earth, learn a little bit and talk to people before you go,” Aksamit said. “That will eliminate a lot of the misses and turns you might miss or wrong trails.”

The 31 men and women who make up SASR are called into action almost always because of a lack of these three things: education about the outdoor area, knowledge of terrain and preparation for the worst to happen.

Most of the time, outdoor adventurers are safe, prepare with the proper equipment and study a map before heading out to explore. But for the times when those explorers are not equipped or an accident occurs, local rescue teams are ready to help.

Aksamit mentioned the group as being open and encouraging to men and women, as both are integral and bring unique skill to the team. Only four women currently volunteer for SASR. Anyone with an interest who is 18 years or older may volunteer for the Sheridan chapter.