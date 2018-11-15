Wyoming news briefs

Riverton delays vote on ‘habitually intoxicated’ ordinance

RIVERTON (WNE) — A letter from the American Civil Liberties Union prompted city officials to delay voting on an ordinance that would create a list of “habitually intoxicated persons” barred from purchasing alcohol in Riverton.

The ordinance was on the Riverton City Council’s agenda for third reading this week, but Councilman Tim Hancock moved that the item be tabled until the council’s first meeting in December, citing the letter from the ACLU. He said the organization wanted to “talk about” the ordinance.

“They had some thoughts, some feedback on it, and I think before we proceed to the third reading on this and having the possibility of this becoming an ordinance,” Hancock said,” I think we ought to do our due diligence and look into that — do things that aren’t going to get us into legal trouble.”

The proposed ordinance would make it unlawful to sell, give away or otherwise furnish an alcoholic beverage to someone who has been declared “habitually intoxicated.”

A “known habitually intoxicated person” would be defined as a person who, in the past 180 days, has been convicted of six or more criminal offenses through the Riverton municipal court in which a judge determines the person is guilty of “being under the influence of alcohol to a degree that they were a danger to themselves or others at the time of the commission of the crime.”

People also may voluntarily request inclusion on the list, which would be distributed to each liquor license holder in town.

The list also would be posted on the city’s website, including each person’s name, date of birth, a photo if possible, and “any other information that will aid in the identification of the listed person.”

Sweetwater Co. search for missing man halted

ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office suspended its search for missing 74-year-old Terry Meador due to low temperatures and adverse winter conditions.

The Sheriff’s Office hosted a conference with Sweetwater County Search and Rescue and Sweetwater County Emergency Management on Tuesday to review and evaluate the case.

“And while we realize that people may wish to conduct their own searches, winter conditions can make such efforts risky,” Sheriff Mike Lowell said. “If you do choose to search on your own, be properly equipped and, equally important, leave word where you will be and when you plan to return.”

Meador, a retired Rock Springs teacher, was reported missing on Oct. 25 after he did not return from a solo hunting trip south of Rock Springs. His unoccupied vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet pickup, was found stuck approximately 2.75 miles north of the summit of Pine Mountain. He has not been seen since, nor has there then been any cellphone or financial activity.

As of Wednesday, more than 60 square miles on and around Pine Mountain have been searched by teams on foot, horseback, and all-terrain vehicles, in addition to drones, helicopters, and fixed-wing aircraft. All structures within the search areas have been checked, according to a press release.

The Sheriff’s Office mounted searches in late October and Nov. 3 to stay ahead of inclement weather. Participants included sheriff’s deputies, over 150 volunteers, local canine teams, Capital City Canine Search & Rescue of Cheyenne, Sweetwater County Search and Rescue, Tip Top Search & Rescue of Pinedale, and a helicopter provided by University of Utah AirMed.

Yellowstone visits top 4 million for fourth year

CODY (WNE) — An increase in October attendance pushed Yellowstone National Park over the 4 million mark in 2018 for the fourth consecutive year.

There were 218,076 visits last month, reflecting a 2.9 percent increase over October, 2017. This marked the third busiest October ever for the Park despite the East Gate from Cody seeing reduced access starting Oct. 15 instead of closure the first Monday in November.

The roads into the Park were closed from the Fishing Bridge area on due to a construction projection.

The month’s tally pushed the annual attendance figure to 4,078,770.

It was 2015 when Park visitation topped 4 million at 4,066,191.

Rock buttress finally falls above Hidden Falls Overlook

JACKSON (WNE) — A cracking rock buttress finally tumbled above the popular Hidden Falls Overlook in Grand Teton National Park, about four months after it was noticed.

Park staff have been monitoring the rock face since a crack triggered a closure this summer of the popular overlook on the west side of Jenny Lake.

Park officials later scaled back the closure area after assessing and modeling the risk of rockfall raining down on areas beneath the buttress.

What’s “pretty remarkable,” park spokeswoman Denise Germann said Wednesday, is that the rockfall aligned with the park’s risk assessment and modeling.

“I think for us it’s a sense of we did the right thing first by closing the entire area,” she said. And after “the risk assessment and some modeling of if the rock did fall,” she said, “we kept the west side of the viewing area closed, and that has been closed since midsummer and will continue to be closed.”

Word came that the buttress had finally crumbled when an Exum Mountain Guides employee called to report it, Germann said.

On Sunday, park staff went to survey the site, which doesn’t see much traffic now that Teton Park Road is closed to motorized vehicles. After investigating and consulting with a University of Utah seismic expert, who confirmed there had been no major seismic activity in the area in the last few weeks, park officials concluded seasonal weathering likely induced the collapse. Based on snow cover, park staff estimate the rock likely crumbled sometime before a Nov. 4 snowstorm.

